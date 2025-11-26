Soul Hunter review - "Idle action with lots of places to explore"

High risk, high reward - unless you die

Lots of trying to explore more and get deeper into the world

Minimalist design, but a lot of draw

Soul Hunter is a roguelite RPG, where you can hack and slash your way through enemies, going deeper and deeper into the unknown. There are boss fights, souls to gather, upgrades, items to loot, and a lot of exploring.

Soul Hunter is a clicker-style game, where you tap to explore and go deeper into the world. Each time you explore, something happens. Often, it's a small bit of text that tells you about damage you might have had, some items that might have been looted, or something that you might have discovered - but sometimes, it's an ambush!

The ambush has different enemies that appear on screen, forcing you to swipe at the enemies and hit dodge when they come near you. You then need to swipe at them until they die.

If at any point you do die, you are reset back to your camp, with all of your souls lost. You then need to venture forward and not die until you have gathered them back - wherever you left them.

At camp, you are also able to power up your hero, but you can teleport back there when you hit different milestones of exploring. It's also where your flasks are replenished, which you can use for health or a little extra strength in a battle. There is a merchant at your camp, and the ability to upgrade your weapon as well.

Soul Hunter is minimalist, but at the same time, it's one of those experiences that sort of hooks you in, as you aren't quite sure what could happen next.

The bosses themselves are grindy - you will spend a lot of time hoping for specific loot, and then once you have everything to take them on, you'll find they are much tougher than you think! You need to really balance how much you want to go forward with how safe you feel fighting. The flasks were little top-ups on health that I really relied on!