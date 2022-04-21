Genshin Impact Character Guide - Every character in the game
Click on the character image to read the full character guide
Assemble your 4-player team of anime characters to take down any foe in your way and go on endless adventures where excitement awaits around any corner. Each of these fearless adventurers has their own strengths and weaknesses, and it’s good to know who to spend your wishes on and who you should level up.
With millions of people playing the game, its popularity continues to this day, and they are adding new characters, features, and areas all the time. If you’re new to the world of Genshin Impact, you might want to check out our Ultimate Genshin Impact Guide.
How many characters are there in Genshin Impact?At the moment, there are 41 playable characters. The latest character to be added was Ayato in version 2.6 on March 30th, 2022. There are speculations as to what the new characters will be, but in the meantime, you can check out the builds for the other characters.
What is the current version of Genshin Impact?The current version of the game is 2.6.
Select from 40+ characters, each with their own powers and skillsEvery Genshin Impact character has its own skills, inherited abilities, and elemental powers. Not only that, but they all have a distinct personality and tie into the overarching story somehow. Whether they are from Monstadt or Liyue, or even the mysterious Inazuma, there’s plenty of background and intrigue to find in each of the character’s backstories and plenty to love with their expressive personalities.
A brief description of each character’s story and personality should give you an idea of how they feel while playing as them in-game or what to expect from them in the continuous story that expands with each update. Whether you’re picking a Polearm user, a Claymore slasher, or someone with supremely strong Vision powers, you’ll need to know how to balance your team appropriately to succeed! If you’re still learning the ropes, you can check out our Genshin Impact code guide for a strong headstart.
Team up to fight!Having strong characters is a good start, but using them efficiently is a better tactic. You need to know what characters work well with each other to help round out your teams. Elemental resonance and combinations are really important to put out maximum damage in Genshin Impact, so you want to ensure your characters play nicely with each other. You can view each individual character in this guide, and we have both Gacha and free-to-play teams for you to base the assembly of your team on.
If you want to know how your characters fare compared to the rest, check out our Genshin Impact tier list.
Above, you’ll find a list of all the characters currently available, and in each guide, you’ll learn about the character, their weapon, their skills, and who to pair them with.Original article by Bryan Taylor, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
A
Name: Albedo
Element: Geo
Weapon Type: Sword
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Albedo character guide.
Name: Aloy
Element: Cryo
Weapon Type: Bow
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Aloy character guide.
Name: Amber
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Bow
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Amber character guide.
Name: Ayaka
Element: Cryo
Weapon Type: Sword
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Ayaka character guide.
Name: Arataki Itto
Element: Geo
Weapon Type: Claymore
Rarity: ★★★★★
Arataki Itto character guide in progress.
Name: Ayato
Element: Hydro
Weapon Type: Claymore
Rarity: ★★★★★
Ayato character guide in progress.
B
Name: Barbara
Element: Hydro
Weapon Type: Catalyst
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Barbara character guide.
Name: Beidou
Element: Electro
Weapon Type: Claymore
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Beidou character guide.
Name: Bennett
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Sword
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Bennett character guide.
C
D
Name: Diluc
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Claymore
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Diluc character guide.
Name: Diona
Element: Cryo
Weapon Type: Bow
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Diona character guide.
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
Name: Kaeya
Element: Cryo
Weapon Type: Sword
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Kaeya character guide.
Name: Kazuha
Element: Anemo
Weapon Type: Sword
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Kazuha character guide.
Name: Keqing
Element: Electro
Weapon Type: Sword
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Keqing character guide.
Name: Klee
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Catalyst
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Klee character guide.
Name: Kokomi
Element: Hydro
Weapon Type: Catalyst
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Kokomi character guide.
L
M
N
Name: Ningguang
Element: Geo
Weapon Type: Catalyst
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Ningguang character guide.
Name: Noelle
Element: Geo
Weapon Type: Claymore
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Noelle character guide.
O
P
Q
R
Name: Raiden
Element: Electro
Weapon Type: Polearm
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Raiden character guide.
Name: Razor
Element: Electro
Weapon Type: Claymore
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Razor character guide.
Name: Rosaria
Element: Cryo
Weapon Type: Polearm
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Rosaria character guide.
S
Name: Sara
Element: Electro
Weapon Type: Bow
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Sara character guide.
Name: Sayu
Element: Anemo
Weapon Type: Claymore
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Sayu character guide.
Name: Sucrose
Element: Anemo
Weapon Type: Catalyst
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Sucrose character guide.
Name: Shenhe
Element: Cryo
Weapon Type: Polearm
Rarity: ★★★★★
Shenhe character guide in progress.
T
Name: Tartaglia
Element: Hydro
Weapon Type: Bow
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Tartaglia character guide.
Name: Traveler
Element: Anemo / Geo / Electro
Weapon Type: Sword
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Traveler (Anemo) character guide
Click here to go to our Traveler (Geo) character guide
Click here to go to our Traveler (Electro) character guide
Name: Thoma
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Polearm
Rarity: ★★★★
Thoma character guide in progress.
U
V
W
X
Name: Xiangling
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Polearm
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Xiangling character guide.
Name: Xiao
Element: Anemo
Weapon Type: Polearm
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Xiao character guide.
Name: Xingqiu
Element: Hydro
Weapon Type: Polearm
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Xingqiu character guide.
Name: Xinyan
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Claymore
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Xinyan character guide.
Y
Name: Yanfei
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Catalyst
Rarity: ★★★★
Click here to go to our Yanfei character guide.
Name: Yoimiya
Element: Pyro
Weapon Type: Bow
Rarity: ★★★★★
Click here to go to our Yoimiya character guide.
Name: Yae Miko
Element: Electro
Weapon Type: Catalyst
Rarity: ★★★★★
Yae Miko character guide in progress.
Name: Yun Jin
Element: Geo
Weapon Type: Polearm
Rarity: ★★★★
Yun Jin character guide in progress.