If you are new to Apex Legends Mobile, you won't believe what I'm about to say - Gibraltar actually has one of the highest win rates in the game. If you are one of the few players who want to master this character, you have come to the right place. Here is our Apex Legends Mobile Gibraltar guide, where we talk about the character and his abilities alongside some tips and tricks that will come in handy during the battle.

Overview of the character

Gibraltar might not look like the best go-to choice at first, but once you start playing with this champion, you will realise that he is a great pick in a team. He is the tankiest Legend in the entire universe. Though he lacks movement abilities, he has a combo of both defensive and offensive abilities allowing him to save his team from enemies and flank others.

What is the difference between a good and an average Gibraltar player? Well, a good player will use his tactical at the right time, creating a dome of protection, saving his team from massive damage. A good Gibraltar will also know how to fight around the bubble.

Gibraltar's Strengths and Weaknesses

In Apex Legends Mobile Gibraltar's core strength is his tactical ability, which allows him to defend as well as push close to the enemy team

His passive allows him to take a massive amount of damage before getting knocked

He is big, he has a large hitbox, and he cannot dodge bullets like Wraith and Octane

He Lacks any movement abilities

Apex Legends Mobile Gibraltar's abilities

Gibraltar, like other Legends, has three abilities - one passive, one tactical, and one Ultimate. His skill set is pretty balanced as it has both defensive as well as aggressive abilities. Let's learn more about his abilities:

Passive: Gun Shield - When Gibraltar scopes in (uses ADS), a gun shield is deployed that protects him from oncoming fire

Tactical: Dome of Protection - Place a bubble that blocks attacks for 18 seconds. Furthermore, all the healing items are consumed 25% inside the bubble

Ultimate: Defensive Bombardment - Gibraltar's ultimate allows him to call in a concentrated mortar strike on a position marked

Additional traits: Fortified - Incoming damage is reduced by 15%, and bullets do not slow him down

Gibraltar is big and slow. He has a huge hitbox area and can't dodge bullets like other legends in the game. However, he has a great set of abilities, which can be used both aggressively and in defense. He really shines when it is about saving teammates or taking fights around the bubble.

Apex Legends Mobile Gibraltar Ability Tips and tricks

The gun shield is deployed after a short delay when you ADS. The shield also has limited health and once broken, there is a cooldown period

You can decrease the gun shield's cooldown period by using Shield Cells, Shield batteries, and Phoenix kits

Gun shield can be turned off - Enemies can easily spot it, so if you don't want to grab the attention, make sure to turn it off

Fight around the edges of the dome. A fight inside the dome doesn't benefit you, but a fight where you can continually pass in and out of the dome will benefit you greatly

Anyone who is caught by Gibi's called strike is stunned, whether friend or foe. While teammates won't take damage, but he himself will so be careful

Keep in mind that Wattson's Interception Pylon can near-completely counter a Gibraltar ult.

How to play Gibraltar?

Gibraltar is a team player and should be played that way only. His abilities are all meant to be used to help the entire team. Always be on the lookout for any opportunity to use your tactical Dome and help your teammates. You can also move ahead of your teammates, soaking up the damage and protecting your allies.

Communication is very important when you are playing this character. Make sure to let your teammates know when you are going to use Dome or Defensive Bombardment. Bad use and you can ruin your team's chance of winning.

Lastly, in Apex Legends Mobile Gibraltar is pretty easy to learn. Just practice your dome placement a bit and gather experience taking fights around it, and you are good to go.

