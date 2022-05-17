Apex Legends Mobile: Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns
Know your legend's ultimate and tactical ability cooldown timers
| Apex Legends Mobile
When it comes to Apex Legends Mobile, it is important to learn about the abilities of the Legends to get good at those characters and learn how to fight against them. Likewise, knowing the ability cooldown timers is the next step to mastering a Legend in Apex legends Mobile. In this post, we have tried to break down everything for you.
Every Legend is unique in Apex Legends Mobile, each of them comes equipped with different sets of skills and cooldowns. For instance, skills like Octane's stim can be spammed like crazy while you will have to wait quite a long time for Lifeline's D.O.C heal drone.
Here is every Legend’s tactical ability cooldown timer details:
|Legend
|Ability
|Cooldown
|Bloodhound
|Evey of Allfather
|25s
|Gibraltar
|Dome of Protection
|30s
|Lifeline
|D.O.C. Heal drone
|60s
|Pathfinder
|Grapple
|30s
|Wraith
|Into the Void
|25s
|Bangalore
|Smoke Launcher
|33s (holds 2 charges)
|Caustic
|Nox Gas Trap
|25s (holds 3 charges)
|Mirage
|Psyche Out
|15s
|Octane
|Stim
|2s
|Revenant
|Silence
|25s
|Wattson
|Perimeter Security
|30s (holds 4 charges)
|Crypto
|Surveillance Drone
|40s (once destroyed)
Note: Players can decrease the cooldown timer of Tactical ability by 20% by equipping the Gold helmet.
In every match, you will be using your tactical abilities multiple times in the fights, so it's crucial for the players to have an idea of the cooldown timers to plan out their battles much efficiently.
Here are every legend's ultimate ability cooldown timer details:
|Legend
|Ability
|Cooldown
|Bloodhound
|Beast of the Hunt
|180s
|Gibraltar
|Defensive Bombardment
|180s
|Lifeline
|Care Package
|360s
|Pathfinder
|Zipline Gun
|120s
|Wraith
|Dimensional Rift
|210s
|Bangalore
|Rolling Thunder
|180s
|Caustic
|Nox Gas Grenade
|150s
|Mirage
|Life of the Party
|60s
|Octane
|Launch Pad
|60s
|Revenant
|Death Totem
|180s
|Wattson
|Interception Pylon
|180s
|Crypto
|Drone EMP
|180s
Note: You can gain an instant 20% change of your ultimate ability by using Ultimate Accelerant. Legends with a higher ultimate ability cooldown timer should use the accelerant. So if you are playing Octane or Mirage and find an accelerant, then it's better to give it to your teammates.
For most legends, you will only use your Ultimate ability a couple of times in the entire match. But using an ultimate ability correctly is what makes the difference between a good team and a bad team.
So that concludes our post on Apex Legends Mobile: Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns. If you are new to the game, check out our Octane and Caustic Guide to get your grip on these legends.