Apex Legends Mobile Wattson Guide - Tips and tricks, abilities, and more

We have covered many aggressive legends in our recent guides, such as Octane, Wraith, Bloodhound, but now, we have made an Apex Legends Mobile Wattson guide for a change of pace.

Overview of the character

Wattson is a perfect pick for fortifying a location. If you like to take fights inside the buildings, then this is a great pick. However, she has no tools to take out enemies quickly, so you will seriously rely on your abilities.

Wattson is a team player and therefore should always be played alongside your team members. She is quite a tough character to master, but we are pretty sure that our Wattson beginner's guide will help show you the ropes.

Apex Legends Mobile Wattson's Strengths and Weaknesses

Her passive allows her to quickly re-fill her Tactical and ultimate abilities

The perimeter Security nodes that she places using her tactical ability are extremely flexible

His ultimate can completely nullify any grenade as well as Gibraltar's and Bangalore's ultimates

Wattson is a bad pick for taking 1v1 fights

Her ability has a long animation time, thus leaving her vulnerable while using abilities

Wattson lacks movement, healing, or any escaping abilities like most other Legends

Wattson is a slow character that likes to take a position and defend it. When you are playing her, you ideally want enemies to rush onto you, rather than vice-versa.

Wattson's abilities

Passive: Spark of Genius - Her passive allows her to charge her ultimate using Ultimate Accelerants instantly. Also standing, near interception Pylons (Her ultimate) boosts the tactical recharge

Tactical: Perimeter Security - She can create electrified fences by connecting nodes together. These fences damage and slow enemies

Ultimate: Interception Pylon - Using this ability, Wattson can place an electrified pylon on the ground that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields

Like all other Legends in the game, Watson has three abilities. Let's take a closer look and learn more about them:

Apex Legends Mobile Wattson Ability Tips and tricks

She can stack up to two accelerants in the same inventory slots. Thanks to her passive ability, he can instantly get access to her ultimate using an accelerant

While using the tactical ability, remember that nodes can be connected, which means you can guarantee double damage to enemies passing through

Place fences in locations where enemies are forced to pass through, such as between wraith portals, ziplines, and doors

Wattson's pylon will intercept throwables such as Bangalore's tactical, Revenant's silence, and Caustic's gas grenade. However, it is important to keep in mind that it will intercept your team's grenades and projectiles too

Pylon can be destroyed easily, therefore try to hide them from sight so they are less likely to be taken out

How to play Wattson?

Use your abilities; make sure you always try to get the best out of your ultimate and tactical. In Apex Legends Mobile, Wattson is not a fighter character and depends entirely on her abilities, so make sure you use them efficiently.

Placement is very important when you are playing Wattson. Enemies can easily destroy both nodes and pylons. Therefore you have to place them in such a way that it is not in plain sight—this is why Wattson shines inside buildings.

Lastly, in Apex Legends Mobile, Wattson is not a good pick for 1v1 fights, so don't go roam around alone. Instead, always try to stick with your team and work closely with them. If your team is pushing, then support them, a defensive character doesn't mean you have to stand back and watch.

