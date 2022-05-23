Apex Legends Mobile tier list - All Legends ranked
| Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile has just launched globally. If you have just downloaded it and want to know what Legends are the most powerful, you are in the right place. We'll share our Apex Legends Mobile tier list in this post, where we have ranked each currently Legend available from best to worst.What is Apex Legends?
Apex Legends Mobile is a fast-paced battle royale where twenty teams of three players jump into action and try to become the last team standing. This newly launched battle royale has already grown popular worldwide with millions of downloads. If you haven't given it a try, you can now get it from Google Play or the App Store.
There are multiple modes in Apex Legends Mobile, such as the Battle Royale and Multiplayer. However, for this tier list, our complete focus will be on the Battle Royale mode as it is the main and the most popular mode.
There are currently ten Legends available in Apex Legends Mobile - Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, Bangalore, Mirage, Octane, Caustic and Fade. A new Legend will be added every new season, which is every two months.
All of these Legends will be completely free to obtain. For example, Fade, the latest Legend, can be obtained for free, and if you aren't aware of how to unlock him, you can check out our Apex Legends Mobile Fade guide.
Apex Legends Mobile tier listWe have categorized our Apex Legends Mobile tier list into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Legends in the S tier are the best options, and you should try to choose them, while you should avoid heroes in tier C.
More Legends will be added in the future, and balance changes will be made, making some heroes better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.
1
Apex Legends Mobile tier list - Rank S
- Bloodhound
- Bangalore
- Mirage
You will be shocked to see Octane and Wraith missing from Tier S, but it is what it is after many balance changes. Wraith and Octane were dominating Legends in the test version, but right now, they aren't good enough.
Bloodhound and Bangalore rank at the top of our Tier List as they are very simple to learn and master. Their abilities are not only easy to use but quite effective. Bloodhound's passive and tactical ability not only helps himself but his entire team to scout enemies and reveal their exact position.
Bloodhound and Bangalore also compliment each other. Bangalore can smoke around the area, and Bloodhound can then use his abilities to make enemies visible for a limited time. This way, your team can take them out easily, and they won’t even know where your team is shooting from. Any team that has both of these Legends is tough to beat.
Mirage is also a strong pick. However, his abilities required some time to get used to. But once you know how and when to use his abilities, you can fool enemies in so many ways.
Don't forget to check out our complete character guide on Bloodhound, Bangalore and Mirage.
2
Apex Legends Mobile tier list - Rank A
- Fade
- Caustic
Fade is a mobile exclusive Legend and the latest addition to Apex Legends. He is, simply put, the strongest Legend at present in good hands. However, we have put him on the tier A list just because he is really hard to master. You need to be constantly on the move and use his phasing abilities at the right time, or else things will go south for you.
Caustic is the strongest passive Legend. So if you are someone who likes to take your time and play calmly, then he is a great pick. Keep in mind that he only performs well in a closed environment, so try to take fights inside buildings when playing as Caustic.
Don't forget to check out our complete character guide on Fade and Caustic.
3
Apex Legends Mobile tier list - Rank B
- Wraith
- Gibraltar
It's sad to see Wraith at tier B, but it is what it is. If you have a good experience playing Wraith, you can still perform well. However, her abilities are somewhat similar to Fade, so you could just pick him instead.
Gibraltar is a simple Legend, easy to learn, play and master. So if you are looking for a Legend that doesn't have some crazy abilities that are tough to manage, go with Gibraltar. He is a great beginner's hero. Also, since he has a lot of HP, you won't die easily, even if you make some mistakes.
Don't forget to check out our complete character guide on Wraith and Gibraltar.
4
Apex Legends Mobile tier list - Rank C
- Octane
- Pathfinder
- Lifeline
Octane is personally my favourite Legend, and I have played most of my matches with him. I still choose him every few matches because he is fun to play with. However, he is currently one of the weakest Legends in Apex Legends Mobile. Previously, you could spam his tactical ability to gain a massive speed boost, but now there is a two-second cooldown between the skills, and also, his HP recovery rate has been decreased by a lot. But still, he is fun to play, and you can use his ultimate to get into unbelieve positions.
Pathfinder is again a very tough Legend to master. Using his tactical, you can make some sick game moves, but at the moment, he is just not that strong of an option. Hopefully, future balance changes will buff him just enough.
Lifeline is the last option that you want to pick. Though everyone would love to have a Lifeline in their team, nobody likes to play as her. Her abilities were not that strong in the test version, and even now, it's just not enough to make anyone pick her. This is why you will never see anyone choosing Lifeline.
Don't forget to check out our complete character guide on Octane, Pathfinder and Lifeline.
With this, we come to the end of our Apex Legends Mobile tier list. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.
- Also, check out Apex Legends Mobile: Best four-finger control layout
5
Apex Legends Mobile tier list - Rank C
- Octane
- Pathfinder
- Lifeline
Octane is personally my favourite Legend, and I have played most of my matches with him. I still choose him every few matches because he is fun to play with. However, he is currently one of the weakest Legends in Apex Legends Mobile. Previously, you could spam his tactical ability to gain a massive speed boost, but now there is a two-second cooldown between the skills, and also, his HP recovery rate has been decreased by a lot. But still, he is fun to play, and you can use his ultimate to get into unbelieve positions.
Pathfinder is again a very tough Legend to master. Using his tactical, you can make some sick game moves, but at the moment, he is just not that strong of an option. Hopefully, future balance changes will buff him just enough.
Lifeline is the last option that you want to pick. Though everyone would love to have a Lifeline in their team, nobody likes to play as her. Her abilities were not that strong in the test version, and even now, it's just not enough to make anyone pick her. This is why you will never see anyone choosing Lifeline.
Don't forget to check out our complete character guide on Octane, Pathfinder and Lifeline.
With this, we come to the end of our Apex Legends Mobile tier list. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.
- Also, check out Apex Legends Mobile: Best four-finger control layout