Apex Legends Mobile tier list - All Legends ranked

Apex Legends Mobile has just launched globally. If you have just downloaded it and want to know what Legends are the most powerful, you are in the right place. We'll share our Apex Legends Mobile tier list in this post, where we have ranked each currently Legend available from best to worst.

Apex Legends Mobile is a fast-paced battle royale where twenty teams of three players jump into action and try to become the last team standing. This newly launched battle royale has already grown popular worldwide with millions of downloads. If you haven't given it a try, you can now get it from Google Play or the App Store.

There are multiple modes in Apex Legends Mobile, such as the Battle Royale and Multiplayer. However, for this tier list, our complete focus will be on the Battle Royale mode as it is the main and the most popular mode.

There are currently ten Legends available in Apex Legends Mobile - Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, Bangalore, Mirage, Octane, Caustic and Fade. A new Legend will be added every new season, which is every two months.

All of these Legends will be completely free to obtain. For example, Fade, the latest Legend, can be obtained for free, and if you aren't aware of how to unlock him, you can check out our Apex Legends Mobile Fade guide.

Apex Legends Mobile tier list

We have categorized our Apex Legends Mobile tier list into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Legends in the S tier are the best options, and you should try to choose them, while you should avoid heroes in tier C.

More Legends will be added in the future, and balance changes will be made, making some heroes better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.