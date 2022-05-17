Apex Legends Mobile Regen guide: Every healing item explained

Here is everything you need to know about regen items in Apex Legends Mobile

A good Apex Legends Mobile player will know every aspect of the game, including all the regen items. Be it the Medkit, Phoenix Kit, or Shield cell. In our Apex Legends Mobile Regen guide, we'll cover it all and provide complete details about the consumables items alongside tips and tricks.

What are regen items?

Before discussing the regen items, it's important to learn about health first. Each legend in Apex Legends Mobile has 100 health. When you are taking damage and your health reaches zero, you will be knocked down, unsurprisingly.

Once you have lost all of your health, it can only be restored by using regen (healing) items. Health can also be supplemented with shields. Weapons will always damage a shield before health. However, keep in mind that gas traps and zone damage directly damage health.

Regen items are those items that can be consumed to refill your health as well as shield. Health can be regenerated using items like Syringe or Med Kit while shields can be restored using Shield Cells and Shield Batteries.

Here are the details of all the Regen items available in Apex Legend Mobile

Type: Health

Time to use: 5 seconds

Description: Heals 25 health

Type: Health

Time to use: 8 seconds

Description: Heals 100% of health

Type: Shield

Time to use: 3 seconds

Description: Restores 25 shields

Type: Shield

Time to use: 5 seconds

Description: Restores 100% of shields

Type: Combo

Time to use: 10 seconds

Description: Fully restores both health and shields

Type: Ultimate

Time to use: 7 seconds

Description: Restores 20% Ultimate energy

Apex legends mobile Regen item Tips & tricks

You can use Shield Cell in the middle of fights whenever you get 3 seconds. They are fast to use and will give you an advantage over the enemy

Keep in mind that using a Shield Battery is faster than using two or more Shield Cells

Phoenix Kits take a long time to use. Make sure your area is clear before using this consumable

When you are playing with legends like Lifeline, make sure to use as many ultimate accelerants as possible to call in Care Packages more often

Note: Using any of the above consumable items will limit your player movement speed. You will not be able to run, hang off the edge, or slide. However, the usage of regen items can be cancelled anytime.

Also check out: Bangalore Guide | Wattson Guide | Wraith Guide | Bloodhound Guide | Caustic Guide | Octane Guide

So that is all for our Apex Legends Mobile Regen Guide. We have already published a lot of tips and tricks and guides on the game. Make sure to check them out and stay tuned for more such guides.