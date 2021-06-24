Every week dozens of new games come out for mobile phones, and every week the team here at Pocket Gamer do their best to highlight the best of those through our news, reviews, videos and more. You might remember our old Best Games of the Week series, well, we've refined that same list into this one; the best new mobile game of the week.

We'll be adding a new page to this article every week, creating a rolling archive of the cream of the crop. Not only that, but we'll make sure to link out to any reviews of the game that we've made, as well as collate any other important information about the games that come to be after the launch.

We've thrown out the restrictions we previously had. These games can be from subscription services like Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade or GameClub, although we are going to keep the list specifically to phone-native games, steering clear of including Steam, Playstation or Xbox game launches into the list - even though many of those games are available through streaming or subscription services.

Nope, these are fresh new mobile games, one new one added each week - updated each Friday.

Game of the Week: Spelldust

In Spelldust you've got your typical strategy PvP card game where you're aiming to become the best wizard in the realm. It all sounds nice and fun so far, but the real game begins once you're starting to match against other, non-AI players. If you're a diehard fan of card games, this new release is the perfect combination of challenging tactical battles.

You will also have a story and various areas to unlock, which will also grant you access to new cards and spells. It's a fun game that takes Clash Royale and Hearthstone, sprinkles some wizardly magic on top, and the result is a real-time strategy with a lot of charm.

Spelldust is completely free to download, and you can grab it on Google Play or AppStore right now!

