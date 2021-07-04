Before we get into Alchemy Stars best team comps, let us first begin by talking a little bit about the approach behind team building in the game.

About team building

Usually at least two ‘Converters’ or 'Painters', which simply means units that can change the colour of the tiles.

One or two damage dealers (Snipers, Detonators)

One Support unit, usually a healer or a buffer.

The general idea or outline of your team should look something like this:

It’s not uncommon to use a ‘Utility’ unit. These are usually characters that can provide mobility for your team (teleportation, movement) so you can easily reposition on the board. An example for the fire team would be ‘Pepi’.

Something else that we need to note, there are characters that fall under more than one category. An example would be Ms Blanc, a unit that can 'paint' tiles but also provide an attack buff for her team.

In case you need help picking the meta characters, consult our Alchemy Stars tier list. We will keep it updated after every patch, so feel free to check it every now and then!

Having a team full of supports and painters would result in a lack of damage. On the other hand, having a team consisting of only damage dealers makes no sense either. In conclusion, what you need is a balanced approach. Of course, different kinds of content require different strategies, but more about that later.

About your Captain

Picking your team

Looking for a headstart? You can use some of these A-Stars redeem codes!

Team captain by default is the Aurorian that you put in the first slot when you are creating your team formation. Captains can path onto any tile colour, so their own doesn’t matter. With that being said, it’s always good if your captain’s element counters the enemy’s element for obvious reasons. Depending on the situation and the opponents that you are up against, you can always change to a different team captain.Depending on the content that you are facing, you are going to need different team compositions. For example, when you are doing ‘Story’ stages, a multi-coloured (rainbow) team will provide a higher quality of life for you. On the other hand, if you are fighting Spire, you are going to need to run a single colour (monochrome) team.

Below you'll find lists with the Alchemy Stars best comps based on their element. Those team comps are 'battle tested' to be working, but that doesn't mean you have to follow them to the letter. If you are missing a unit(s), you can always replace it with another one that has and can serve a similar role.

With all that being said, let’s get right into our Alchemy Stars best team comps based on each element.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Alchemy Stars articles!