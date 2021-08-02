1
(Image Credits: Mario Kart Tour Wiki)
- Luigi (Classic)
- Toadette (Explorer)
- Rosalina (Swimwear)
- Mario (Sunshine)
- Dry Bones (Gold)
- Luigi (Painter)
- Yoshi (Reindeer)
- Peach (Vacation)
- Pauline (Party Time)
- Mario (Chef)
- Birdo (Black)
- Donkey Kong Jr. (SNES)
- Shy Guy (Gold)
- Black Yoshi
- Lakitu (Party Time)
- Pink Gold Peach
- King Boo (Gold)
- Mario (Halloween)
- Daisy (Fairy)
- Cat Peach
- King Bob-omb (Gold)
- Mario (Hakama)
- Peach (Halloween)
- Mario (Tuxedo)
Best Picks
Luigi (Classic)
Luigi’s Lucky Seven helps surround the kart with all the items that you have chosen to use during the race. By tapping you can use them all at once.
Toadette (Explorer)
In a racing game, you will always have to overtake the player in front of you in order to lead. While using Toadette you can bomb them and push them out of the track by using Double Bob-ombs skills. You can also upgrade the skill to drop three bombs at a time.
Rosalina (Swimwear)
Her base and upgraded skills are all about spitting coins. While on the race track use her skills wisely to overtake and lead the race.
A Tier
(Image Credits: Mario Kart Tour Wiki)
- Dixie Kong
- Fire Rosalina
- Dry Bowser (Gold)
- Waluigi (Bus Driver)
- Peach (Wintertime)
- Builder Toadette
- Peach (Explorer)
- Baby Mario (Koala)
- Mario (Racing)
- Builder Toad
- Rosalina (Aurora)
- Mario (Happi)
- Funky Kong
- Metal Mario
- Baby Rosalina (Detective)
- Dry Bowser
- Mario (Musician)
- Captain Toad
- Builder Mario
- Builder Luigi
- White Yoshi
- Daisy (Holiday Cheer)
- Peach (Wedding)
- King Boo (Luigi's Mansion)
- Pauline (Rose)
- Daisy (Yukata)
- Mario (Santa)
- Peach (Kimono)
- Peach (Happi) NEW
- Luigi (Lederhosen)
- Pauline
- Gold Koopa (Freerunning)
- King Bob-omb
- Bowser (Santa)
- Cat Toad
- Shy Guy (Ninja)
- Nabbit
Best Picks
Dixie Kong
Wouldn’t it be great if you could get both a protective shield and lots of ammo to protect and fire upon the enemy? Dixie Kong’s Triple Bananas allow you to do that. You gain a shield when getting hit by enemy blows and stack up a lot of ammo to fire back at them.
Fire Rosalina
She can spread fire on the racing track when she activates her Fire Flower which significantly slows the enemy. Moreover, she throws fireballs at enemies which can spin and throw them off the track.
Dry Bowser (Gold)
A racer that is backed up by a massive cannon that shoots the enemy with bob-ombs. This can create a lot of trouble while dodging the bombs and making your way through them. Also, you can add another cannon to your kart if you manage to upgrade it.
B Tier
(Image Credits: Mario Kart Tour Wiki)
- Green Shy Guy
- Blue Yoshi
- Red Yoshi
- Waluigi
- Mario (Baseball)
- Luigi
- Bowser
- Mario (Classic)
- Black Shy Guy
- Birdo (Light Blue)
- Donkey Kong
- Penguin Toad
- Rosalina (Halloween)
- Daisy (Swimwear)
- King Boo
- Birdo
- Yoshi (Egg Hunt)
- Toad (Party Time)
- Wario (Cowboy)
- Baby Peach (Cherub)
- Wario (Hiker)
- Mario (SNES)
- Penguin Luigi
- Mario (Swimwear)
- Ice Mario
- Shy Guy (Pastry Chef)
Best Picks
Blue Yoshi
His Dash Rings allow him to gain a speed boost that lasts for a certain period of time. In order to use it, you’ll have to pass through the circle to activate the effect. Make sure no one else does as it's only good for a single-use and the enemies can also use it as well.
Red Yoshi
Red Yoshi’s Egg can help chase enemies and distract them from the track. After the race concludes, you can watch it hatch and also claim the gift. Looking for a bonus gift? Use the upgraded skill to get one more item for free.
Waluigi
Blast your enemies around you with two bombs that launch at the same time. The upgraded one even allows you to launch three at a time!
C Tier
(Image Credits: Mario Kart Tour Wiki)
- Baby Rosalina
- Dry Bones
- Lemmy
- Iggy
- Mario
- Birdo (Yellow)
- Boomerang Bro
- Toad (Pit Crew)
- Peachette
- Wario
- Red Koopa (Freerunning)
- Wendy
Best Picks
Baby Rosalina
Well, there’s nothing noteworthy about Baby Rosalina’s skills except for some fancy animations. Her Bubble skill allows her to summon a bubble that rotates around her kart and pops after some time.
Dry Bones
Dry Bones’ Triple Green Shell is interesting as they can easily knock out a racer if thrown towards them. Those green shells rotate around the cart and hit instantly when locked on the enemy.
Lemmy
Lemmy’s skills are also the same as Baby Rosalina. You can upgrade them if you want to gain extra movement speed on the bubble.
D Tier
(Image Credits: Mario Kart Tour Wiki)
- Baby Daisy
- Baby Peach
- Ludwig
- Koopa Troopa
- Bowser Jr. (Pirate)
- Bowser Jr.
- Blue Koopa (Freerunning)
- Fire Bro
Best Picks
Baby Daisy
Her skills summons bubbles which are pretty much of no use. Her position in this tier is justified as she has no better utility to offer.
Fire Bro
Fire Flowers are one of the best skills in the entire game. It has a continuous damage effect on the other racers as you can set the road on fire while shooting fireballs directly at the enemy.
Bowser Jr.
Bowser's Shells are the best obstacles in the game. All you have to do is put it on the track and when a racer steps on it they will get pushed off the track if they can't manage to maneuvre their kart properly.
Mario Kart Tour reroll guide
Follow the steps below to reroll in-game
- Launch Mario Kart Tour
- Head to the Settings and locate the Start Fresh Button.
- Press the button that says Delete all saved data.
- Once you have done it, wait for a few seconds and let the game restart.
- Log into the game with a new ID and complete the tutorial.
- After the completion of the tutorial, you can obtain three new characters.
We hope you enjoy reading our ultimate tier list for the characters of Mario Kart Tour. This list will be updated whenever there’s a major change in the stats of the listed characters or when new ones become available.
