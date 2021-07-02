Below you'll find an Alchemy Stars tier list that we've put together. To help you decide which characters are the best for your team, we've divided them based on their element.

It's been only a few days since Alchemy Stars had its global release on both Android and iOS. But even so, new players might find the plethora of characters the game features a bit overwhelming. It's only natural to wonder, which ones are awesome and worth investing your resources on and which ones you shouldn't really bother too much with.

Keep in mind that future game updates might release new characters or adjust characters skills and stats. As a result, this will change the balance. Make sure to check this page often as we will do our best to keep our Alchemy Stars tier list updated.

How to reroll for free in Alchemy Stars

Start your game

Complete the tutorial and recruit characters after 1-4 level.

If the RNG was terrible, go back to the start screen and log out.

Sign in again with a different email (or Facebook, Twitter account)

Repeat the process until you get some good units

Sometimes RNG just isn't on your side. Happens too often. But at the very least, what you can do is get a good head start by obtaining some nice characters with the free recruits at the beginning of the game. How do you do that? Just follow the steps to get free

Creating your team

A very popular option when creating a party is the ''. Of course, that doesn't mean that's the only viable way of making a team, but new players might find this info helpful.

In that kind of composition, every character that we are using has to be the same colour. You can go for any Captain that you like, as long as it is your strongest unit. Generally, what you want to go for is a single healer, a tile converter (units that can change the colour of the tiles) and two chain combo characters. It's not advised to use low star characters as your damage dealers though.

You are going to need 3 and 4-star support units in order to clear some of the game's content. It can be for a boss mechanic or to fulfil certain stage conditions, so keep that in mind!

With all that being said, let's get right into our tier list.

