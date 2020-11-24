I feel like someone tells me about a new cyberpunk game each and every week. Cyberpunk is a subgenre of science fiction, normally placed in dystopian future settings where the world is full of neon color, bright lights, and grungy characters. It’s what some people feel our future will end up becoming, someday. Whether that's the classic, Gibson inspired Shadowrun series, or something a little bit more post-apocalyptic, there are lots of different types of cyberpunk, but we've done our best to cover them here.

Flying cars, augmented humans, corrupt corporations and overly crowded populations are all common threads in many of these games, and while that future might not be the way that we end up going, the lawlessness of a cyberpunk future is the perfect place to escape for a lot of people out there.

If you're one of those then you don't need to look further for the next game to play on your phone - this is the list of the top 10, best cyberpunk games out there for Android devices - be that your phone, tablet or, indeed, your cybernetic interface implant.

We'll take you from staffing a bar in an enhancement-laced future, through to a classic hacking simulator from the early 2000s, we've got almost every twist on the classic cyberpunk future that you could hope for. You'll also be racing through a city-scape and enjoying one of the most thrilling point and click adventure games of recent years, assuming you give our list a good read that is.

So, click on the big button below to read on and find out our favourite cyberpunk games on Android, and if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date.