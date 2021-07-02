Updated on: July 3rd - Checked for new Alchemy Stars codes.

Are you on the hunt for the Alchemy Stars codes to get a headstart in the newly released RPG? Well, you have landed in the right place during your search. In this article, we will list the most recent and updated codes for Alchemy Stars.

Alchemy Stars is a fantasy RPG, developed by PROXIMA BETA, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. The game is about embarking on an adventure while tackling the evil Eclipsites who are determined to disrupt the peace of the land.

You play as the lone survivor whilst the last Caelestites are tasked to fight against the Eclipsites with Aurorians by your side. Enjoy the new fantasy-filled adventure title with an impressive soundtrack and breathtaking key arts and graphics.

What are Alchemy Stars codes?

How to redeem Alchemy Stars codes step by step?

First of all, launch the game.

Locate the Store on the bottom right corner of the screen.

Tap on the Gift Packs options

Copy one of the codes from the list below and remember the codes are case-sensitive.

Finally hit on the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Active Codes

alchemystars - 3k Nightium, 200 Heartstone and 2xT2 Gifts

Expired

None so far, the game was just released

Upon redeeming these codes you will be granted Nightium, Hearthstone and some rare gifts. The codes are sent out by the developer of the game, so it is completely safe to use in-game. The process to redeem the codes is also legal as there is in-game support available for them.

How to get more Alchemy Stars codes?

The simplest and easiest way to get more Alchemy Stars codes is by bookmarking us, as we frequently update our page whenever a new code is sent out. Or else, you can follow the official Twitter page of the developer, where you can find codes to claim as they're released. Make sure to claim them right away as the codes tend to expire after few usages. Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.

