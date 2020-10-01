Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best games you could possibly play right now. Whether it's because you're getting lonely due to the quarantine, or you just need something to while away your time with, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is there for us all. Though, there's a lot you need to know about the game.
Do you know how to breed all of the flower varieties? What about getting the golden tools? Upgrading Nook's Cranny? Getting the Nook Shopping App on your NookPhone? What about just catching bugs and fish, or playing with your friends online?
No matter what problem you're having with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can find the solution right here. Here you will find links to all of your news, features, and guides for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you should be able to get yourself out of any awkward situation with the information below.
Our definitive review
News you need to know
- Praise the gods, Animal Crossing is coming to Switch in 2019
- World's first Animal Crossing interior design service launches, offering consultants £40 an hour to perfect in-game homes
- Global Pride Crossing is an international Pride festival set to take place within Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons will receive a free update on July 3rd that allows players to dive into the ocean
Opinions and features
- The Good and Bad of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct
- The best 6 games to play with friends while social-distancing
- Need friends for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Multiplayer? Share your friend codes and dodo codes here!
- The best games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons for iOS and Android
- Video game backgrounds to use in your Zoom calls
Your ultimate guide to everything in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to get exclusive Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp items in New Horizons
- How to cross rivers and climb cliffs early in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to gather iron & gold nuggets, clay, stone and more fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to find rare fish and bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tips & Hints - Earning bells quick and other tips
- 10 things to do every day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Full list of EVERY insect, prices, and how to catch them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Full list of EVERY fish, prices, and how to catch them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Complete flower breeding guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to find and craft Bunny Day event recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- New and expensive April bugs and fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to scan QR codes and share designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to convert images and create your own QR codes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to get all Golden Tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to get the Nook Shopping App on your NookPhone in Animal Crossing New Horizons
- How to find Redd, upgrade your museum, and more in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- All new and leaving fish and bugs in May in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to add and visit best friends, send gifts and letters, and more in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to invite any amiibo villager using your Android phone in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to get all the rewards from the Stamp Rally event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- All new and leaving fish and bugs in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- All new and leaving fish and bugs in July in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to swim, dive, and catch sea creatures in the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update
- Full list of EVERY sea creature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to use the Dream Suite in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- How to celebrate the Fireworks Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- All new and leaving fish, bugs, and sea creatures in August in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- All new and leaving fish, bugs, and sea creatures in September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- All new and leaving fish, bugs and sea creatures in October in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Everything you need to know about Animal Crossing's October Halloween event
