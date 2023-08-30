Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower breeding guide

Get the recipe for the most exquisite and unique flowers to enhance the beauty of your garden parade with our flower breeding guide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in 2020 and rapidly gained immense popularity thanks to its world of endless possibilities where the only limits are your creativity and the battery life of your Switch.

Getting back on track, while you are on your journey you'll discover a wide variety of flowers you can nurture. If you're up for the challenge, you can even cultivate special hybrid flowers through breeding, adding a touch of brilliance to your island paradise.

However, while they might initially appear as just a charming means to beautify your island, there's actually a significant amount of complexity, especially for those who aren't familiar with the process, this is where our ultimate guide to breeding flowers in Animal Crossing comes in handy.

Understanding the Basics: creating hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Creating hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a straightforward process. You simply need to position two flowers adjacent to each other or in a diagonal arrangement, then water them. Make sure to provide some space around them, and the new hybrid version will eventually bloom.

There are a few basic methods you can take:

1. Growing from Seeds: This method is the easiest and quickest. Vendors like Nook's Cranny and Leif's Garden Shop offer a rotating selection of seeds for purchase. Plant these seeds and allow them to grow to attain your desired colours. This is especially reliable as these seeds come with predetermined pollination patterns.

2. Crossbreeding Wild Flowers: As you explore your island, you'll come across wildflowers growing naturally. Position them next to each other to generate new flower types. Keep in mind that this approach involves an element of randomness, so some trial and error might be necessary.

Types of flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When you first arrive at a deserted island, there will be eight types of flowers. These species are lilies, cosmos, tulips, mums, pansies, roses, windflowers and hyacinths. They are available in three colours - red, yellow and white. It may not seem very interesting at first, but it's important to remember.

Luckily, hybrid flowers open up the possibility to obtain colours such as orange, black and green. This may seem difficult because of the 25 possible variations, but it is quite achievable.

These essential tools can be obtained through quests from Tom Nook, crafted yourself, or purchased from Nook's Cranny.

Efficient Flower Placement Techniques

The shop rotation for all flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Optimal flower placement is important to maximize flower growth and save time. There are many different ways to arrange flowers, each with different results.Many players start by arranging flowers next to each other. It's a simple method, but the risk of accidentally knocking over the flowers is slightly higher. If you walk on the flowers, the petals will come off, but they will return to their original state after a day or so.Arrange the flowers in an X shape so that the flower appears on the outer edge. If you want two different colours in a hybrid, put one colour on the outer edges and one in the middle. For hybrids that require only one colour, completely fill the X shape with all available colours.The diamond grid arrangement is particularly effective when breeding hybrids that only need a single colour. By setting up flowers in a continuous diamond-shaped loop, you provide room for growth while also clustering them tightly enough to create multiple spots for them to sprout. Expect flowers to flourish within the gaps of each diamond shape or at their endpoints.The zipper path strategy is especially beneficial when cultivating hybrids that require a combination of two colours. Expect hybrids to emerge within the gaps of the zipper shape or at its extremities. This approach proves handy when aiming to create a substantial number of hybrids sharing the same colour.

Check out what seasonal flowers you can buy at Nook Shopping this month! You will find below a complete list of the rotating flowers and their corresponding months.

For the Northern Hemisphere

Windflowers : from January to May, as well as in December.

: from January to May, as well as in December. Lilies flourish from June to September.

flourish from June to September. Roses : from May to July and then from October to December.

: from May to July and then from October to December. Tulips : from March to June.

: from March to June. Pansies : from January to April, and again from November to December.

: from January to April, and again from November to December. Cosmos : from July to November.

: from July to November. Hyacinths : from February to April.

: from February to April. Mums flourish in January, as well as from August to December.

And for the Southern Hemisphere

Roses appear in January, then from April to June, and once more in November to December.

appear in January, then from April to June, and once more in November to December. Tulips : from September to December.

: from September to December. Windflowers : from June to November.

: from June to November. Lilies : from January to March and again in December.

: from January to March and again in December. Pansies : from May to October.

: from May to October. Mums : from February to July.

: from February to July. Cosmos : from January to May.

: from January to May. Hyacinths: from August to October.

List of Hybrid Flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Rose Colour Flower One Flower Two Pink Red White Pink Red Red Orange Red Yellow Purple White White hybrid Red Purple Orange Blue hybrid Red hybrid Red Blue Black Black Black Orange Orange Black Red Red Golden Black Black (water with Golden Watering Can for Golden hybrids)

Tulip Colour Flower One Flower Two Pink Red White Orange Red Yellow Purple Orange Orange Purple Black Black Purple Yellow Black Black Orange Orange Black Red Red

Pansy Colour Flower One Flower Two Orange Red Yellow Blue White White hybrid Red Red Blue Purple hybrid Red hybrid Red Purple Blue Blue

Lily Colour Flower One Flower Two Pink Red White Orange Red Yellow Black Orange Orange Black Red Red

Hyacinth Colour Flower One Flower Two Pink Red White Orange Red Yellow Blue White White Blue Orange Orange Purple Orange Orange Purple Blue Blue

Mum Colour Flower One Flower Two Pink Red White Yellow Yellow Red Purple White White Purple Yellow Yellow Purple Red Yellow Green Yellow Yellow Green Purple Purple

Windflower Colour Flower One Flower Two Blue White White Pink Red Orange hybrid Red (100%) Blue Red Purple hybrid Red hybrid Red Purple Pink Pink Purple Blue Blue Purple Blue Pink

Cosmos Colour Flower One Flower Two Orange Red Yellow Pink Red White Black Orange Orange Black Pink Orange

Combining Different Colours for Hybrid Cloning

No matter which method players choose, it's important for them to be familiar with the colour combinations. Here's a breakdown of each flower hybrid in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Once you've collected a good number of hybrids with the same colour, trying to use flowers of different colours to create more hybrids can become quite tiring. Instead, you can successfully create hybrids of the same colour through cross-pollination. For instance, if you have a pair of orange hyacinths, they can yield purple hybrids. However, when using second or third-generation hybrids, you'll mostly get orange flowers with only a very slim possibility of obtaining purple ones.

That's it with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower breeding guide