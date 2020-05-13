Animal Crossing: New Horizons is so popular that it caused the cost of Animal Crossing amiibo to spike through the roof uncontrollably - it's genuinely insane how popular Nintendo's social sim has quickly become, and we couldn't be happier. Except for the amiibo prices, that is.

The fact is, there are a bunch of amiibo that I would've certainly purchased before had I known that the prices would skyrocket in the way that they did, and I'm left with the dreaded FOMO and misery. Except we can solve that.

Through a new Android app called JoyCon Droid and some dumped NFC data, we can import amiibo villagers without actually having to own their amiibo. Cheeky? Absolutely. Can you blame me? I'm assuming not.

If you follow our instructions here, you should know everything you need in order to get any amiibo villager you wish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons… And of course, these instructions should work fine for pretty much any game which uses amiibo.