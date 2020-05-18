Blathers is a cheeky wee owl. Sure he's polite and attentive, but he's cheeky. I mean, let's face facts, he clearly has the nicest place to live in all of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Sure, we haven't seen how Labelle and Gracie live yet, but given the opulence of the museum, I find it hard to believe he's living in squalor. I would happily live in the museum.

Blathers always opens his home up to guests and visitors, no matter what time of day, you may walk through his hallowed halls and admire all of the works of art, wildlife, and more. But of course, you're the one that filled the museum up with these beautiful works and precious fossils. So it's about time you got something in return.

That's basically what the Stamp Rally is! It starts today in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and if you log in any time between now and the end of May, you will be able to earn nice rare plaques to put on the walls of your house.

These plaques act as proof that you're a supporter of the museum, and if you follow this guide, you'll have everything you need to know…