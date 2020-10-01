Candy and pumpkins - feeling festive yet?
Throughout October you will be able to buy candy and pumpkins from Nook's Cranny and Leif, and these will prove invaluable in the long term.
The candy can only be purchased once a day, so you should stock up and save it for when the big day happens at the end of the month…
Pumpkins meanwhile can be grown much like any other plant, and you should place them wherever you think will be most festive.
The Spooky Set
Giving candy to villagers that ask for them will result in you being rewarded with furniture, DIYs, and brand new reaction emotes - nice!
Yes, candy can be used to net yourself some pretty nice items, bu be careful you don't refuse at the wrong time. If a villager asks for a treat and doesn't get one, they'll play a trick.
This can include small tricks like giving you face paint and changing your appearance similar to a wasp string, so be careful if you want your character to remain stylish for the whole month.
Chilling customisations
There are some brand new customisation options to take a look at in this new update, so if you're interested in making your villager look, well, horrifying, this game can service you.
You can now change your skin colour to something deathly, grey like the grave, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Combine that with some brand new emotes and reactions, and you can haunt your villager like a true terror.
Jack the Halloween Czar
On the final night of the month, October 31st, you will be introduced to Jack the Halloween Czar, and yes, he wears a big pumpkin on his head.
Jack is actually incredibly friendly, and will have lots of DIY recipes and items to share with you in exchange for candy. Better yet, Jack loves lollipops, and will save his best items for anyone who shares a few with him.
Jack is absolutely the highlight of the month of October in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so it'd be wise to save up all of your very best item for when he comes to town.
Comments