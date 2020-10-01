It's October at long last, and that means Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had yet another big chunky update for us all to sink our teeth into, and this one is bursting with Animal Crossing goodness.

In October is Halloween season of course, and with the latest update you will find a whole host of brand new items, customisation options, emotes, plants, and more added to the game. And yes, we'll walk you through what you need to know right here.

For the most part October will be similar to most other months - except the big celebration at the end of the month, of course. Get ready for trick or treaters…

So without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizon's big October Halloween update.