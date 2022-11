Puzzles & Survival codes: November 2022

: November 28th, 2022 - Added 1 new code

If you are looking for the latest Puzzles & Survival codes then you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of all the codes currently available in the game so you can claim all the rewards that come along with them.

You might also be interested in:

Currently working Puzzles & Survival codes

pnsforest - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III (New!)

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III POZPC - 100 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 100 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III HALLOWEEN - 400 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup

- 400 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup PNSPC - 100 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 3x Combat Manual III

- 100 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 3x Combat Manual III autumnpns - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III HpbdPNS200 - 100 Diamonds, 3x 1000 Antiserum, 3x 10-Min Training Speedup, 3x 10-Min Build Speedup, 3x 10-Min Research Speedup

- 100 Diamonds, 3x 1000 Antiserum, 3x 10-Min Training Speedup, 3x 10-Min Build Speedup, 3x 10-Min Research Speedup HpbdPNS300 - 200 Diamonds, 3x 1000 Antiserum, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup

- 200 Diamonds, 3x 1000 Antiserum, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup HpbdPNS500 - 200 Diamonds, 3x 1000 Antiserum, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup

- 200 Diamonds, 3x 1000 Antiserum, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup PNSHBD2022 - 500 Diamonds, 3x 1000 Antiserum, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup

- 500 Diamonds, 3x 1000 Antiserum, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup pnscafe20k - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III PNSTWD - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III PNSNEGAN - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III discord1k - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III



- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III PNSDC100k - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

pnsocean - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III hayul777 - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 5-Min Speedup, 10x 5-Min Training Speedup, 1-day Golden Hammer, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 5-Min Speedup, 10x 5-Min Training Speedup, 1-day Golden Hammer, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III PNSCOBRA - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 5-Min Speedup, 10x 5-Min Training Speedup, 1-day Golden Hammer, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 5-Min Speedup, 10x 5-Min Training Speedup, 1-day Golden Hammer, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III PNSGIJOE - 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 5-Min Speedup, 10x 5-Min Training Speedup, 1-day Golden Hammer, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x 100 Antiserum, 10x 5-Min Speedup, 10x 5-Min Training Speedup, 1-day Golden Hammer, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III pns1st - 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20z 1 Star Chip Enhance Material

- 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20z 1 Star Chip Enhance Material PNSAPRIL - 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material

- 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material BLUESTACKS - 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material



- 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material pnswhite - 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material



- 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material PNSBEST - 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material

- 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material pnslove - 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material

- 300 Diamonds, 30x 100 Antiserum, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material pnsspring - 300 Diamonds, 30x Antiserum 100, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material



- 300 Diamonds, 30x Antiserum 100, 10x 10-Min Speedup, 20x 1 Star Gear Enhance, 20x 1 Star Chip Enhance Material takuanpns - 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup



- 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup natumepns - 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup

- 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup kurohapns - 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup

- 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup yamipns - 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup



- 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-Min Training Speedup, 5x 10-Min Build Speedup, 5x 10-Min Research Speedup pns2022 - 300 Diamonds, 20x Antiserum 100, 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x Antiserum 100, 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III homies - 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-min Training Speedup, 5x 10-min Build Speedup, 5x 10-min Research Speedup

- 300 Diamonds, 3x Antiserum 1000, 5x 10-min Training Speedup, 5x 10-min Build Speedup, 5x 10-min Research Speedup gikopns - 300 Diamonds, 5x 10-min Speedup, 5x 10-min Training Speedup, 5x 10-min Build Speedup, 5x 10-min Research Speedup, 20x Antiserum 100

- 300 Diamonds, 5x 10-min Speedup, 5x 10-min Training Speedup, 5x 10-min Build Speedup, 5x 10-min Research Speedup, 20x Antiserum 100 patopuzzle - 300 Diamonds, 5x 10-min Speedup, 5x 10-min Training Speedup, 5x 10-min Build Speedup, 5x 10-min Research Speedup, 20x Antiserum 100

- 300 Diamonds, 5x 10-min Speedup, 5x 10-min Training Speedup, 5x 10-min Build Speedup, 5x 10-min Research Speedup, 20x Antiserum 100 pnsflx21 - 200 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Build Speedup, 3x 10-min Training Speedup, 3x 10-min Research Speedup, 3x Antiserum 1000

- 200 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Build Speedup, 3x 10-min Training Speedup, 3x 10-min Research Speedup, 3x Antiserum 1000 pnsxmas - 200 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Build Speedup, 3x 10-min Training Speedup, 3x 10-min Research Speedup, 3x Antiserum 1000

- 200 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Build Speedup, 3x 10-min Training Speedup, 3x 10-min Research Speedup, 3x Antiserum 1000 komapns - 300 Diamonds, 5x 10-min Speedup, 5x 10-min Training Speedup, 5x 10-min Build Speedup, 5x 10-min Research Speedup, 20x Antiserum 100

- 300 Diamonds, 5x 10-min Speedup, 5x 10-min Training Speedup, 5x 10-min Build Speedup, 5x 10-min Research Speedup, 20x Antiserum 100 pnsmc - 300 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Build Speedup, 3x 10-min Training Speedup, 3x 10-min Research Speedup, 3x Antiserum 1000

- 300 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Build Speedup, 3x 10-min Training Speedup, 3x 10-min Research Speedup, 3x Antiserum 1000 pnsanimal - 300 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Build Speedup, 3x 10-min Training Speedup, 3x 10-min Research Speedup, 3x Antiserum 1000

- 300 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Build Speedup, 3x 10-min Training Speedup, 3x 10-min Research Speedup, 3x Antiserum 1000 psn100s10m - 300 Diamonds, 30x Antiserum 100, 3x 10-min Speedup, 2x 30-min Speedup, 2x 30-min Research Speedup, 2x 30-min Training Speedup

- 300 Diamonds, 30x Antiserum 100, 3x 10-min Speedup, 2x 30-min Speedup, 2x 30-min Research Speedup, 2x 30-min Training Speedup PNS888 - 300 Diamonds, 4x Antiserum 500, 10x 10-minute Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 4x Antiserum 500, 10x 10-minute Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III pns8888 - 300 Diamonds, 2x Antiserum 1000, 10x 10-minute Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 2x Antiserum 1000, 10x 10-minute Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III END888 - 300 Diamonds, 2x Antiserum 1000, 10x 10-minute Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 2x Antiserum 1000, 10x 10-minute Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III PNS777 - 300 Diamonds, 20x Antiserum 100, 10x 10-minute Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III

- 300 Diamonds, 20x Antiserum 100, 10x 10-minute Speedup, 10x Combat Manual II, 5x Combat Manual III poz777 - 200 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Speedup, 3x 15-min Speedup, Fast March, 30x Antiserum 100

- 200 Diamonds, 3x 10-min Speedup, 3x 15-min Speedup, Fast March, 30x Antiserum 100 1kcafe - 200 Diamonds

- 200 Diamonds FB5KF - 200 Diamonds, Fast March, 10-min Build Speedup, 10-min Research Speedup, 10-min Training Speedup

- 200 Diamonds, Fast March, 10-min Build Speedup, 10-min Research Speedup, 10-min Training Speedup 1WFFB - 200 Diamonds, Fast March, 10-min Build Speedup, 10-min Research Speedup, 10-min Training Speedup

- 200 Diamonds, Fast March, 10-min Build Speedup, 10-min Research Speedup, 10-min Training Speedup pnshh - 400 Diamonds, 30x Antiserum 100, 10x 10-min Speedup, 3x 30-min Speedup, 3x 30-min Research Speedup, 3x 30-min Training Speedup

At the moment, these are all the active. Make sure you redeem them exactly as they're written since. Also, don't forget thatwhen typing the code, otherwise, it'll say that the code is invalid (in case you copy-paste the code you might copy it with the space too, so just delete that if it happens).

How to redeem the codes in Puzzles & Survival?

The following steps will teach you how and where to redeem the codes in Puzzles & Survival.

Step 1: Tap on the More button on the bottom right side of the screen and select Settings.

Step 2: Tap on Box (a gift box icon) and type in your code.

Step 3: Type in your code and select Claim - don't forget what we mentioned above, each code is case-sensitive and you cannot have any empty spaces.

That's it! The rewards should be with you right away.

If you want to get more codes, we'll make sure to keep this list updated regularly, typically with each new code release. So if you want a reliable source of codes, bookmark this page and check it regularly! We always keep an eye on the PnS social media accounts in case any new code gets released.

About the game

Puzzles & Survival is exactly as the name suggests, a base building strategy game where you have to survive zombie attacks by playing through the various match-three puzzles of increasing difficulty. The game is incredibly fun and addictive, and for that exact reason, there are a lot of players enjoying it. These Puzzles & Survival redemption codes we've listed below will give you all sorts of goods in order to help you get stronger, so make sure you claim them ASAP. Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.