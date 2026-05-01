Go Slimey Go! is an Argentinian viral platforming hit looking to make it big abroad

Go Slimey Go! is an exciting new platformer from Argentinian devs

Having already made a splash on PC, it's now planned for a full mobile release

But developer Tembac and Chabbie have big ambitions to bring the fun to the rest of the world!

While I'm at Gamescom LatAm 2026 over this week (a phrase I'm sure you're getting tired of hearing from me), I went hands-on with a bunch of great games. Not least being those represented by Abragames, which I'll cover in their own roundup! But I also got to try games from other mobile devs at the event, and one which really caught my attention was Go Slimey Go from Tembac and Chabbie!

The Argentinian developer has crafted a fast-paced, retro platformer where you play as a humble slime just trying to get by in the world. And when war breaks out between good and evil (as it's wont to do), your only motivation is to find your pals...and have a relaxing drink. As team member Augustin told me, it's a bit of a metaphor for living in the world today.

In terms of gameplay, this means you're not always in danger from enemies who aren't concerned with you. Mainly, they'll boot your hapless slime away, but many hazards can lead to an accidental demise. However, with bouncing off enemies being key to navigating trickier levels, you'll be able to get your own back throughout your adventure.

Going mobile

I do have one or two gripes with the mobile version, which I got to go hands-on with at Gamescom LatAm 2026. The controls can be a bit finicky, given that the buttons are rather small and constrict where your thumbs can realistically go. However, I can see amazing potential here, something shared by players on PC who've offered up a swathe of positive reviews on platforms such as Steam and itch.io.

Tembac and Chabbie have, in particular, made inroads with retro gaming fans in Argentina. Up to and including a deal with a local arcade and burger-joint chain that will host its own arcade cabinet version of Go Slimey Go alongside a themed meal.

But their big ambition is to take that success abroad, and if you haven't already guessed, I agree that all Go Slimey Go needs is to take that big step and find success. So keep your eyes peeled in the coming months for more news about it.

And if platforming is your thing, then mobile is the place to be. Check out our list of the best platformers for Android to see some of our favourite picks!