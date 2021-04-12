The Walking Dead: Survivors Codes (November 2021)

: November 29th, 2021 - Added new TWD: Survivors codes

If you are looking for the latest Walking Dead: Survivors codes, you have come to the right place. Below we are going to take a look at all the latest active codes for the game, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Otherwise, there's a good chance they might expire as usually codes like these are only active for a limited amount of time.

The Walking Dead: Survivors is a strategy base builder where players must construct walls and upgrade their buildings in an attempt to fend off the attacking zombie hordes. As you might know from the popular TV show (and comic books, pc games and other media), players can team up with famous TV characters such as Rick, Daryl, Glenn, Michonne and the rest of the cast as they expand their territory.

Below you will find a complete list of The Walking Dead: Survivors codes, as well as how to redeem them. Check them out!

The Walking Dead: Survivors active codes

ThankYouTWD2021

twd1cP

ilovetwds

twd5rG

TWDHallowalkers2021

TWDCulture

TWDSurvivors

Expired Codes

twd4uR

twd1uG

twd3kA

twd5pF

twd0zT

twd6yN

twd4dP

twd6dR

twd0pW

twd2gE

twd9nb

twd6zn

twd6by

twd2pa

twd8sa

6F05V7RUAA

9CA7DICGS4

BESTTWDS

FXUBR73Y6A

JAO2CUTZS6

KX615SKYHN

MPNRAKPZ82

OFFVWGPC3N

PIGEPDJT7R

SA1OQSEIWT

SURVIVALKIT

twd3bl

twd3wg

TWDS400

TWDsCHALLENGE

TWDXPO64

YJ5IABCDRO

How to Redeem Gift Codes

Step 1: Open your profile by tapping on your profile icon on the top left corner of the screen.Step 2: Select Settings.Step 3: Head to the Redeem option (the gift box)Step 4: Type in your gift code and select Confirm.

That's it! The reward should be granted to your account right away.

How to get more gift codes for The Walking Dead: Survivors