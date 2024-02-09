Redeem codes for Metal Slug: Awakening (February 2024)

Metal Slug: Awakening is the mobile adaptation of the much-loved 2D side-scrolling shooter platformer Metal Slug. If you regularly play the game and want to get your hands on freebies, you have landed on the right page. We've tested all the available redeem codes for Metal Slug: Awakening and compiled the working ones in the list below.

Metal Slug: Awakening redeem codes

GPZ14N3U

HPZ1VH3P

LPZ1NE0E

MSVIP999

Please note that some redemption codes may be specific to certain regions.

Expired codes

MSYOUTBESUBS

MSHALLOWEEN

814SDWGY

914GE5HR

A14P7E7T

014X8ZNT

114QWKGW

214TYM7O

314TERDN

MSNEWSERVER

Redemption steps for Metal Slug: Awakening codes

How do you use the Metal Slug: Awakening redeem codes? Just follow the steps mentioned below:

Head to the official redeem code page of Metal Slug: Awakening

Enter your player ID and any of the active codes from above

Fill the captcha and press the redeem button

Launch Metal Slug: Awakening on your device and claim your rewards from the in-game mail centre

How to get your Player ID?

How to get more codes?