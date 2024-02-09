Promo & Redeem Codes

Redeem codes for Metal Slug: Awakening (February 2024)

Metal Slug: Awakening is the mobile adaptation of the much-loved 2D side-scrolling shooter platformer Metal Slug. If you regularly play the game and want to get your hands on freebies, you have landed on the right page. We've tested all the available redeem codes for Metal Slug: Awakening and compiled the working ones in the list below.

You can use any of the active Metal Slug: Awakening codes below to get your hands on free coins, tokens, growth packages and other rewards. We've also got codes for Edenight and some Soul Knight Prequel codes that you can use. Make sure to check them out to get rewards in those games.

Metal Slug: Awakening redeem codes

Here is the list of all working Metal Slug: Awakening redeem codes

  • GPZ14N3U
  • HPZ1VH3P
  • LPZ1NE0E
  • MSVIP999

Please note that some redemption codes may be specific to certain regions.

Expired codes

The codes provided below have lapsed and are no longer viable for redemption:

  • MSYOUTBESUBS
  • MSHALLOWEEN
  • 814SDWGY
  • 914GE5HR
  • A14P7E7T
  • 014X8ZNT
  • 114QWKGW
  • 214TYM7O
  • 314TERDN
  • MSNEWSERVER

Redemption steps for Metal Slug: Awakening codes

Metal Slug Awakening redemption center

How do you use the Metal Slug: Awakening redeem codes? Just follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Head to the official redeem code page of Metal Slug: Awakening
  • Enter your player ID and any of the active codes from above
  • Fill the captcha and press the redeem button
  • Launch Metal Slug: Awakening on your device and claim your rewards from the in-game mail centre

How to get your Player ID?

Click on your profile icon in the screen's top right corner. It will open your personal info tab; you can find your unique player ID here; copy and paste it into the redemption page along with the redeem code to get free rewards.

How to get more codes?

You can track new Metal Slug: Awakening codes by following its social media handle on Facebook or Discord. However, redeem codes for this game are quite rare and tracking them could be challenging; hence, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often to find new codes as we update our list with new codes as and when they arrive.

