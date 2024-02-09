Redeem codes for Metal Slug: Awakening (February 2024)
| Metal Slug: Awakening
Metal Slug: Awakening is the mobile adaptation of the much-loved 2D side-scrolling shooter platformer Metal Slug. If you regularly play the game and want to get your hands on freebies, you have landed on the right page. We've tested all the available redeem codes for Metal Slug: Awakening and compiled the working ones in the list below.
You can use any of the active Metal Slug: Awakening codes below to get your hands on free coins, tokens, growth packages and other rewards. We've also got codes for Edenight and some Soul Knight Prequel codes that you can use. Make sure to check them out to get rewards in those games.
Metal Slug: Awakening redeem codesHere is the list of all working Metal Slug: Awakening redeem codes
- GPZ14N3U
- HPZ1VH3P
- LPZ1NE0E
- MSVIP999
Please note that some redemption codes may be specific to certain regions.
Expired codesThe codes provided below have lapsed and are no longer viable for redemption:
- MSYOUTBESUBS
- MSHALLOWEEN
- 814SDWGY
- 914GE5HR
- A14P7E7T
- 014X8ZNT
- 114QWKGW
- 214TYM7O
- 314TERDN
- MSNEWSERVER
Redemption steps for Metal Slug: Awakening codes
How do you use the Metal Slug: Awakening redeem codes? Just follow the steps mentioned below:
- Head to the official redeem code page of Metal Slug: Awakening
- Enter your player ID and any of the active codes from above
- Fill the captcha and press the redeem button
- Launch Metal Slug: Awakening on your device and claim your rewards from the in-game mail centre