World of Warships Blitz codes (April 2022)

Do you want the latest World of Warships Blitz redeem codes? Then look no further, because we are going to list all the active codes the game has to offer right now as well as all the events that you can complete for additional goodies.

World of Warships Blitz is a PvP game where you match with other players and form a team, and set sail in order to seek and destroy enemy warships. The game has a lot of events that can give players exclusive rewards as well as ships, and these World of Warships Blitz codes are also part of the fun.

Want more? How about some Lords Mobile codes or some World of Tanks Blitz codes? Maybe Top Eleven codes suit you better if you're not a huge fan of games? Just search for the game that you're playing in the top right of the page and we are sure you'll find something for you.

Active World of Warships Blitz codes

KASNECUIEMS (EU only) - Rewards: Egg Key, 600x Easter Egg Tokens, timed Easter Camouflage

(EU only) - Rewards: Egg Key, 600x Easter Egg Tokens, timed Easter Camouflage KU5SZSVAHOI (NA only) - Rewards: Egg Key, 600x Easter Egg Tokens, timed Easter Camouflage

(NA only) - Rewards: Egg Key, 600x Easter Egg Tokens, timed Easter Camouflage KGLIXIFQGTR (AS only) - Rewards: Egg Key, 600x Easter Egg Tokens, timed Easter Camouflage

(AS only) - Rewards: Egg Key, 600x Easter Egg Tokens, timed Easter Camouflage KGQNOHWAXKW (CIS only) - Rewards: Egg Key, 600x Easter Egg Tokens, timed Easter Camouflage

Expired

KNNQUMDARHA (EU only)

KUTS4AHYHTN (NA only)

KEMSAPAAEUQ (AS only)

KYC2SD4QPWA (CIS only)

KSQVTPCYWKI (EU only)

KRZI7EIQEZQ (NA only)

K5DHUTKISXR (EU only)

KZWY5CVQZEV (AS only)

KZZS45GYQTY (RU only)

K6MQUP2YCMB (NA only)

KKIUD2KYKQS (AS only)

KSWBGRIYJQO (RU only)

These are all the codes that are active in the game at the moment. Make sure you claim them ASAP because they are only available for a limited period of time.

How to redeem the World of Warships Blitz codes?

Step 1 : Tap on the Settings button on the left side of the screen, underneath your profile icon.

: Tap on the Settings button on the left side of the screen, underneath your profile icon. Step 2 : Select the Other tab.

: Select the Other tab. Step 3 : You will notice a Redeem Code text with the button "Use" - tap on it.

: You will notice a Redeem Code text with the button "Use" - tap on it. Step 4: Type in your code and then tap on "Receive".

If you're not sure how or where to redeem the World of Warships Blitz codes, then all you need to do is follow the steps below. We've explained the entire process:

The rewards will automatically be sent into your inventory if the code you entered is valid.

If you want more WoW Blitz codes, then make sure you follow this page regularly because we're publishing new codes as soon as they get released!