Soul Knight tier list - Every character ranked

You're looking to play a powerful character and pass through all the levels with ease? This Soul Knight tier list will help you decide who to pick and why.

In this amazing pixelated roguelike RPG, you can pick a hero of your choice and adventure into all sorts of dungeons, challenge monsters, and loot your heart out. Of course, just like every roguelike out there, Soul Knight features a plethora of twists and turns (and we're not talking about the turns you take in the dungeons). One of the biggest considerations would also be the characters you play.

Each unique hero you can choose to play in Soul Knight has a backstory, a different price, and a unique starting weapon - after all, you wouldn't expect the Wizard to walk around firing a shotgun, right? And if you've ever thought about which of these powerful warriors should be your main character, keep on reading because we'll tell you everything you need to know.

The best heroes in Soul Knight

What you can expect from a top-tier Soul Knight character is not only strength in terms of attack but also decent health points, Energy, and Armour - this is to make sure you can survive as well as take down enemies in a timely manner.

You will be able to interact in the lobby with all of the characters, where you can also learn a little bit about their personalities and what you can expect from them. Of course, not all of the heroes are made equal, so they can be unlocked by various means - from spending Gems to buying them with real-life money or completing achievements.

It's also good to know that all of the characters have alternate skins that a player can purchase. These won't affect the play style - just the looks of the hero. That's important if you want to keep one or two characters as your main, but still want to change things up a bit in terms of visuals.

Every character can be unique to each player based on the way they like to play the game. Keep in mind that not all the S-tier units will be that good for a player who doesn't actually enjoy playing them - at the end of the day, you should always pick a hero that you genuinely enjoy!

So, what's the actual Soul Knight tier list of all the best heroes? Let's dive right in!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Mihail Katsoris.