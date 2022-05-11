Top 15 best arcade games for Android phones and tablets

Whether you remember the arcade or not, you'll love these Android arcade games

If you've been looking for the best arcade games for Android then look no further. We've compiled this list of the best quick-run, score-chasing titles for your reading pleasure.

Back before everyone had a gaming device in their home or on their body, arcades full of simple games were very popular. They are still around, but so are a plethora of arcade games for Android that you can actually just play at home, often without dumping loads of coins into them.

What are the arcade games for Android and how do they work?

As time has passed the definition of 'arcade' as a genre has changed a little bit, not least due to the games themselves moving out of the clunky, standing machines of yesteryear. However, a lot of the mechanics and ideas behind these titles are the same.

These titles should have short, limited-life runs which you can sometimes extend beyond normal means, you should, realistically, be chasing a high score, or at least looking to hit some major milestones ahead of you, and -well- they don't need to be extremely realistic. Nowadays, however, lots of games get listed as arcade-based which might fit in other genres, and sometimes that's simply down to aesthetics.

In this list of best Android arcade games, we have everything from cabinet classics like PacMan through to runners like Subway Surfers, but we also head off to glorious snowboarding through beautiful winter scenes. Have a read, and let us know what you think of our choices.

So, click on the big button below to read on and find out our favourite Android arcade games, and if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date and true to the genre.

Original Article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.