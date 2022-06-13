Top 25 best sports games for Android phones and tablets

25 essential sports games to fill your Android collection

Updated on June 13, 2022: New entries and download links added

Ever since the days of Pong, video games have been simulating sport. That famously pure contest of back and forth is essentially a game of tennis.

You can see why the video game pioneers turned to sport for their subject material. Each sport comes with its own readily understood, clearly defined ruleset.

That's not to say that every sports game has to be a slave to the real thing. Plenty of them play fast and loose with the rules, while some have no equivalent in the real world.

You'll find all types of sports games in the following list. Nowhere is the sheer diversity of sports games more apparent than on the Google Play Store.

Have we missed your own personal favourite Android sports games? Join the conversation in the comments below.

Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.