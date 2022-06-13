Top 25 best sports games for Android phones and tablets
25 essential sports games to fill your Android collection
Updated on June 13, 2022: New entries and download links added
Ever since the days of Pong, video games have been simulating sport. That famously pure contest of back and forth is essentially a game of tennis.
You can see why the video game pioneers turned to sport for their subject material. Each sport comes with its own readily understood, clearly defined ruleset.
That's not to say that every sports game has to be a slave to the real thing. Plenty of them play fast and loose with the rules, while some have no equivalent in the real world.
You'll find all types of sports games in the following list. Nowhere is the sheer diversity of sports games more apparent than on the Google Play Store.
Have we missed your own personal favourite Android sports games?
1
Fishing Superstars
Is fishing considered a sport? I would argue that yes, it counts as a sport - albeit not one where you exercise as much (unless we're talking about your reeling in a massive catch). Jokes aside, Fishing Superstars is a highly addictive sports game for Android that revolves around you catching all sorts of fish.
The graphics are fairly cute and it gives almost sort of 'retro' vibe to it, with anime characters and all. It resembles old-school JRPGs, but it's just your typical fishing title. If you're looking for a casual game with a lot of competitive potentials, you should probably check it out. Even if you're not into fishing, it's is still a lot of fun and can keep you busy for one too many hours.
You can also read our Fishing Superstars review if you want more!Download Fishing Superstars
2
Football Manager 2022 Mobile
A genuine, bonafide version of Football Manager right here on our Android devices. Football Manager 2022 Mobile is one of the deepest portable games of any genre. You have a genuine simulator - a simulator where you get to build your dream team and recruit the GOATs in football.
You can decide how you want to train your team, devise various schemes and strategies, and even watch the match in replay or in real-time (slightly shortened, of course). It's an overall wholesome experience, especially if you enjoy football and games where you can dictate the pace of action, without having to do all the ball passing yourself...Download Football Manager 2022
3
Punch Club
You know how it goes - the first rule of the Punch Club is that nobody speaks about Punch Club. Close enough, right?
This charmer lets you train up your very own MMA fighter, as well as handle his humdrum life outside of the ring. There's no actual hands-on fighting in Punch Club, but you'll feel thoroughly involved all the same. In a way, it's similar to Football Manager 2022, except with vastly different graphics. Punch Club is an amazing pixelated creation, whereas FM2022 leans towards the clean, realistic approach.
We've got a Punch Club review where we've shared more about its features. While it might not have too many hands-on brawls, there are plenty of other things for you to do.Download Punch Club
4
New Star Soccer
New Star Soccer, in which a footballer's career is broken down into entertainingly bite-sized mini-games, is a footy title that even non-football fans can enjoy. You should read our New Star Soccer review though. There, we've listed everything that we liked and all the stuff that we were not completely impressed with (not too many of those).
You will have a clash of genres in New Star Soccer since it takes inspiration from simulations and RPGs (yeah, that means in a way it resembles Football Manager 2022). However, it is an Android sports game worth checking out. You can rarely find a football title that appeals to non-football lovers, and surprisingly this one achieves that feat without much hassle. Brilliant.Download New Star Soccer
5
Grand Mountain Adventure
Stunning graphics? Check. Easy controls? Check. Plenty of content to dive into? Double-check!
That would be the short version of why you should check out Grand Mountain Adventure. This skiing and snowboarding fun is set in a beautiful ski resort where you are free to roam and go about your adventure. Don't think for even a second that the GMA is simple though - it's actually packed full of challenges, but those are underpinned by a sense of free-roaming exploration.
You have essentially a sports game that offers sports and sightseeing which is all we could ask for. Grand Mountain Adventure does all these things perfectly and thus lands a much-deserving spot on our list. If you're a fan of winter sports and miss them during summer, feel free to check it out.Download Grand Mountain Adventure
6
Skiing Yeti Mountain
Is there anything more iconic than a Yeti in a mountain? Probably not - after checking this one though, you might want to attribute some skis to that Yeti though. For such a casual, stylised title, Skiing Yeti Mountain sure manages to replicate the feel of downhill skiing well.
With such a lovely look enhanced by the big, chunky pixels, Skiing Yeti Mountain is worth adding to your list. It is fun, and yet it stays challenging. You can play it for as long as you want, be it 1 minute or 1 day - there's always something new to explore and enjoy. It's one of the few skiing games for Android that doesn't need tricks to look cool in front of an audience. Just read through our Skiing Yeti Mountain review - you'll see for yourself.Download Skiing Yeti Mountain
7
Birdie Crush
Real golf is has a reputation for being slightly stuffy and elitist, but Birdie Crush supplies a welcome sense of silliness, cuteness and accessibility to the sport. You have basically a game of golf with anime characters, where you can have pets and golf in various odd-looking suits. You can even be a bunny!
It's one of those titles that can appeal to a massive audience, that doesn't necessarily have to like golf in order to play. We know for sure that was the case for us. However, the RPG elements and the fact that players can use superpowers and other boosts to propel their ball into the desired hole.
Ah and there are a plethora of in-game events and rewards, so it feels right for the casual players and non-spenders too. We even have some Birdie Crush guides to help you out!Download Birdie Crush Fantasy Golf
8
Table Tennis Touch
With expert ball physics, stunning graphics, and a water-tight control system, you'll be surprised at just how thrilling digital ping pong can be. There are multiple game modes to scroll through, and each of them comes with its very own set of challenges and rules.
It is not as good as real-life table tennis, but hey - when social distancing this is the closest you'll probably get to something similar.
Now that we mentioned a few important aspects of the game, let's take a look at something else. It is as realistic as it gets. We simply cannot ignore that, since it makes Table Tennis Touch a well-deserving name on our best sports games for Android list. Just read our Table Tennis Touch review first, so you'll know exactly what to expect.Download Table Tennis Touch
9
Touchgrind Skate 2
Touchgrind Skate 2 makes you feel like touchscreen phones were invented so that you could use your fingers in place of your feet to flick your way to skateboard trick nirvana. It's kinda like a fingerboard that you can never lose - because you don't usually lose or misplace your smartphone.
Touchgrind Skate 2 is tons of fun, and while it's not exactly a sport like football, basketball or anything else that requires a ball, it is a game that falls under that category. If you ever dreamed of becoming the next Tony Hawk but you never even tried touching a skateboard, feel free to dive into this touch(grind) creation. You'll enjoy yourself a lot more than you'd like to admit.
You should also check our Touchgrind Skate 2 review, where we shared our very person experience playing it.Download Touchgrind Skate 2
10
Retro Bowl
Retro Bowl is essentially New Star American Football, offering a familiar blend of light management and tactile phase-based minigames. It won our award for the best sports game in 2021 for a reason. If you are looking for a new sports game for Android, this one is definitely a nice pick.
The pixelated graphics work wonders on it, and you can even assemble a team with your all-time favourites in it. In pixel form, of course. You can take Mahomes, Rogers and Brady and form your very own dream team while trying to win the championship.Download Retro Bowl
11
Golf Blitz
Like the Stickman Golf series? Then how about something in the same vein - Golf Blitz takes those proven arcade-golf mechanics and funnels them into an online multiplayer putt-off. It's really rather brilliant. You can enjoy tons of oddly shaped levels with challenging tactics, and try to score big points.
If you know the old-school Worms games, you can picture Golf Blitz in a similar light... except there are no weapons of mass destruction used here. You just play golf with other players. It's still a super exhilarating multiplayer title that will bring out anyone's inner competitive nature.
Did you know we also have a Golf Blitz review? Don't forget to check it out!Download Golf Blitz
12
The Spike - Volleyball Story
Volleyball is a super exciting sports game that relies so heavily on teamwork and coordination - that's exactly what you can experience in The Spike - Volleyball Story. You can enjoy an intriguing story, customise your players and compete in various tournaments.
The Spike is oddly satisfying, and it won't actually require you to have any prior volleyball knowledge. It's one of those very few sports games that makes you love it for what it is, instead of the generic title.
We recommend that you give it a shot, even if typical sports games are not your bread and butter. We're pretty positive you'll love this one.Download The Spike - Volleyball Story
13
Madden NFL 22 Mobile Football
Another American Football title will delight us with its presence in our list, and that's none other than Madden NFL 22 Mobile Football. You probably have an idea of what to expect from it, but if you don't, then the answer is simple. You have a real NFL title that will rock your socks off.
There are new systems that set it aside from the other Madden games, and that's only the beginning. You know it's so remarkable that will lure you right in for the sheer fact that you have Tom Brady basically plastered everywhere on it - talk about GOATs...
If you haven't tried any previous Maddens, you can choose this one as your first - it's probably the best one to date too, so it's easily a top pick on our list.Download Madden NFL 22 Mobile Football
14
EA Sports UFC
You'll rarely find a similar title that's as polished and tweaked as this one is a rare gem. In EA Sports UFC you have a terrific fighting game where you can shift all your attention at one thing, and one thing only - throwing a good punch. There are a plethora of events running in EA Sports UFC at any given time, and players can customise their own fighters as they please.
It is actually optimised for tablets, so we believe it's safe to say that it's one of the all-time best sports games for tablets even in 2022. The details and smoothness of the controls are simply astounding, so if you want an old-timer title brought back into the contemporary scene, you should, by all means, check it out.
You can also read our EA Sports UFC review before so you can better grasp what to expect from it.Download EA Sports UFC
15
PES Club Manager
Pro Evolution Soccer or PES has fascinated many - it's essentially pretty similar to Football Manager 2022, except you have a lot more... visuals to work with. It looks absolutely fantastic from every point of view. As football (or soccer) fans ourselves, we couldn't exactly pick between the two so we've listed both.
Now we're pretty sure the opinions are split in regards to which one is 'the best', but it really doesn't matter. PES looks great and has a lot of features that allow you to scout for potential superstars, train them and then eventually add them to your ultimate team.
The concept is simple - use the best possible strategic thinking in a brilliant sports game for Android and try to win as many tournaments as you can. It's much simpler said than done though.Download PES Club Manager
16
FIE Swordplay
Fencing is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think about mobile sports games. That's because not many people tried FIE Swordplay probably. It is an ideal player versus player choice, where each player can customise their own fencer and equipment, then carry out duels.
Most of us are accustomed to lawless sword bashing Vikings or knights, and don't see it as an elegant sport with actually quite a hefty list of rules! It enforces those rules to a T, and does so with great-looking graphics and online PvP matches.Download FIE Swordplay
17
WST Snooker Mobile
Snooker is a deeply demanding, technical game, and this latest mobile take on the sport captures that skillful edge. The ball physics and player likenesses are spot-on. If you aren't completely sure how Snooker plays, it's basically pool except with different rules - and balls.
It's hard to explain, but WST Snooker Mobile does so in a super helpful way, so even if you are completely clueless, you'll quickly learn how to play it. WST Snooker Mobile can also be played offline, so if you want something to keep you busy while you don't have access to the internet, this is the best one out there.Download WST Snooker Mobile
18
Bike Unchained 2
Bike Unchained 2 plays a bit like a 3D version of Tiny Wings, but with downhill mountain biking taking the place of cutesy birds and psychedelic hills. It's pretty darned fun, too.
You should make sure to read our Bike Unchained 2 review, since we've played it and fell head over heels with the feeling of adrenaline rushing through our veins from the simple yet dangerous tracks you can adventure in it.
In terms of graphics, the game is flawless - the realistic 3D approach does a great job of portraying the environment as it should be, and if you open a window in real life, you'll even feel the breeze through your hair while adventuring on the steep mountain paths.Download Bike Unchained 2
19
Rowdy Wrestling
Another hilarious wrestling game from Colin Lane, the creator of Wrassling. It's got the same pumped-up 2D physics-based action, but this time with a proper career mode to enjoy. We love the 2D pixelated approach because that kinda emphasises just how comical each character's features are.
Rowdy Wrestling is pretty simple in terms of mechanics - all you need to do is kick some wrestlers as best as you can. The rest is, as they say, history!
You can even partake in tournaments and fight your way to the top for a reward. It's a title that every sports enthusiast should add to their collection, because it's a nice little breath of fresh air. Rowdy Wrestling doesn't take itself super seriously, but that doesn't mean the gameplay is not good. Quite the contrary. You should read our Rowdy Wrestling review!Download Rowdy Wrestling
20
Futuball
We'll go ahead and pick a rather controversial game next - Futuball. This football managing simulator has you assembling and managing a football team in the far future, where everything is automated and enhanced by AI in one way or another. It features famous football clubs, from FC Barcelona to Milan, Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern to name a few, but with a small twist.
Everything is set in the future where cloning is possible, so you can pick the best traits from your desired players and make the ultimate team. Who's stopping you, anyway?
There are PvP matches where you get to fight other players in real-time, and that's really what brings a lot of life into this futuristic creation. It's a brilliant game that should get more attention.Download Futuball
21
Basketball Club Story
Let's take adorable pixelated graphics and create a mash between basketball, role-playing and strategy. The end result will most likely resemble Basketball Club Story. It brings a much-needed pop of colour into a sports game that is so wholesome that you won't believe your eyes.
You start off as a basketball player and work your way up through the leagues in order to win every championship and trophy there is. You can choose how you want your team to behave, and then select the desired option as you would use any skill in an RPG.
We recommend you give it a try, even if it's a premium title. It's well worth it for the experience alone.Download Basketball Club Story
22
Golf Peaks
Golf Peaks isn't really a golf game in the traditional sense. So, fans of sports games that don't actually enjoy the fast-paced action found in some can shift their attention here, since this title has some power to back it up.
Golf Peaks is an isometric card-based puzzler where you must play the hand necessary to convey the ball to the hole. What matters is that it is brilliantly fun and challenging at the same time. You should make sure to read our Golf Peaks review before actually diving in, since it'll give you all the information you need to look out for.Download Golf Peaks
23
Turbo League
Turbo League is basically the equivalent of Rocket League, where all you have to do is kick a ball around in your massive super sports car, and that's about it. Like we mentioned in our Turbo League review, it's pretty much the same as Rocket League. Nothing stands out, but since we don't have a better mobile alternative, this one is fairly good too!
Players can customise their cars, add various boosts and try to score. There is just something extremely fun about playing football with a car. Turbo League has some pretty good controls too for the touchscreen, so if you want an exciting sports game that has you shooting goals from your very own Lambo, this is the one you should check.Download Turbo League
24
All-Star Basketball 2K21
All-Star Basketball 2K21 is the best game you could wish for if you want to have a hands-on basketball experience. Here you have some console-quality 3D graphics that give it a genuine feeling, and all you have to do is play basketball. What is there not to love?
The gameplay is pretty simple too. You need to aim for the hoops and score points. There are multiple locations to play in, and you can customise your own player however you like. All-Star Basketball 2K21 is all about skill and how well you execute the throws, and there is no hidden pay to win mechanic. That's enough to get at least a top score review from us.Download All-Star Basketball 2K21
25
3on3 Freestyle Basketball
Since we haven't covered enough basketball games for our own liking, we decided to wrap up the list with one of the best ones out there, and a highly underrated one at that. 3on3 Freestyle Basketball has you assembling a team of 3 players and then taking that team onto the streets to play with others.
3on3 Freestyle Basketball has a unique approach, in the sense that you have a MOBA with sports elements set up in a nice street basketball environment. That's pretty much unheard of (until now), and thus we've decided to give it a shot. It has genuinely impressed us though, so here it is.
It is not that well-known yet, but that doesn't make it any less fun. You should give it a shot, especially if you love PvP and sports games alike.Download 3on3 Freestyle Basketball