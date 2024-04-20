Empires & Puzzles celebrates Springvale event with new heroes and new costumes

Welcome spring into the match-3 RPG

Event ends on April 29th

Two new legendary heroes up for grabs

Two new costumes will be available as well

Zynga Inc. is celebrating all the festive fun of spring with its Springvale Festival within Empires & Puzzles, inviting you to take part until the event ends on April 29th. In particular, you can look forward to claiming daily gifts as well as scoring two new legendary heroes and costumes throughout the celebration.

Just in case you're not familiar with the match-3 title, Empires & Puzzles combines matching with RPG battles as you level up your army, build your castle, and set out on raids to nab epic loot. You can also try your hand at the PvP duels to see if your army is up to the task - of course, at the heart of it all is the classic match-3 puzzle where you'll need to match colours and chain cool combos to win.

The game also offers three seasons of content where you can discover new fantasy creatures and unravel the narrative as you go along. You'll summon legendary heroes, assemble powerful troops, and farm resources to boost your army's combat prowess. And if you're feeling a little bit more competitive, you can go on online raids against other Empires as well.

This week in Empires & Puzzles ????:

???? Mar 18-Apr 29: Springvale

???? Apr 15-18: Goblin Village

???? Apr 17-20: Covenant Quest

?? Apr 18-22: Challenge Festival I

???? Claim your daily gift from https://t.co/ux8Fexe7va!

— Empires & Puzzles (@EmpiresPuzzles) April 16, 2024

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more similar genres in your phone, why not take a look at our list of the best match-3 puzzlers on iOS to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Empires & Puzzles on Google Play or on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info as well.