Crunchyroll: Battle Suit Aces is out now on iOS and Android for a true throwback mech experience

Crunchyroll: Battle Suit Aces lets you live out your mecha-squad-commanding dreams

Build a deck of diverse pilots with support cards, and upgrade their mechs

Experience a 45 'episode' storyline of ace pilots confronting a mysterious threat

There are few things as intertwined as anime and mecha. Be that Gundam, Code Geass, Full Metal Panic (hey, it still counts) or Neon Genesis Evangelion, both grounded and bizarre, they're an icon of Japan's most famous cultural export. And now, Crunchyroll Game Vault is adding a whole new means of experiencing it with Battle Suit Aces!

In Battle Suit Aces, you play as the Patchworks Crew, assigned by Union Command to investigate strange new threats plaguing a future galaxy. Led by Captain Heathcliff, it's up to them to discover the truth and uncover the powerful Relic Suits along the way.

Battle Suit Aces offers a 45 'episode' deckbuilding experience, where you create and customise your squad of pilots with their own distinctive suits and draw on members from five different factions. Take on each lane by synergising pilots, mechs, mods and support like drones in order to take out the enemy.

Authentically heavy

One thing that strikes me about Battle Suit Aces is that, although it's clearly aping hits of the late 80s and 90s mecha scene, it also doesn't feel inauthentic. Even the most cursory anime fan can see the genetic traces in the design of Battle Suit Aces, and the art itself is well done, even if it feels more Studio Bones than Sunrise.

At the same time, as I've always observed, deckbuilders feel like they're almost becoming industry standard. So, hopefully the extensive storyline for Battle Suit Aces manages to keep more sceptical, or simply deckbuilding-averse players invested!

You can grab Battle Suit Aces as part of the Crunchyroll Game Vault if you're a subscriber. But if you are a fanatic for roguelike-style deckbuilders, then we've got you covered because mobile isn't short on them! Check out our list of the best roguelikes and roguelites on iOS for some of our picks!

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