Nominations are now open for the 2026 People's Choice Award at the MGAs

Nomations for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2026 are now open

You have until the end of May to get your picks in

Just make sure it's a game that was released between June 2025 and May 2026

Many of our long-time readers will likely know that our sibling site PocketGamer.biz runs the Mobile Gaming Awards each year. They'll also be aware that one of those coveted prizes - and perhaps the most sought after - is the People's Choice Award. Why? Because it's voted for by you. The folks who are playing these games day in, day out. Last year, Balatro won, so you all clearly have excellent taste.

And I'm here to say that nominations are now open. So, head over to our special hub to make sure your top pick from the last year stands a chance of taking home the award. The nominations will stay open until June 29th, but it's worth getting in earlier since these things can easily slip away from us when life, as it often does, gets busy.

Every nomination counts, unless it breaks the rules!

There is one stipulation to bear in mind before filling in the Google Form, though. As much as we love games regardless of when they launched, there needs to be a cutoff point somewhere. As such, for this year's edition of the MGAs, only games released between June 2025 and May 2026 are eligible.

Once that's done, we'll take a look at the nominations and whittle them down to a group of finalists. Then voting will open, giving the entirety of July to support your favourites. Tell your friends, family, or even rouse the community if you're super passionate. And I genuinely respect anyone who is.

Voting will officially close at midnight on July 31st. Any that sneak through after that will be cast aside in brutal fashion, by which I mean, they don't count. Once the numbers are totted up, we'll announce the victor during the PG Mobile Games Awards 2026 ceremony in Cologne, on Tuesday, August 25th.