Limit Zero Breakers unveils dates for its upcoming Prologue Test next month

Limit Zero Breakers has unveiled the dates for its upcoming Prologue Test

Sign-ups are now open for Android, PC and iOS

Get to grips with the tutorial, meet the characters and even duke it out with some of the enemy!

One of the more interesting releases we've had our eye on is the upcoming Limit Zero Breakers. Having been extensively showcased at conventions such as Tokyo Games Show, I think it's fair to say many are curious whether NC America and Vic Game Studios' big pitch into the genre will be a hit.

Now, you'll be glad to know that you may soon be able to get hands-on with Limit Zero Breakers ahead of its full launch! The upcoming Prologue Test (closed beta) has released details and dates, with sign-ups now open for Android, iOS and PC. Sign-ups close on June 2nd, and the test itself will run from the 10th until the 15th.

As for what you'll be able to see, the test will let you meet (and play as) the various core team members as well as explore the enormous Weaver Whale, which serves as the game's hub area. You'll also be able to play through the tutorial and try out combat against enemies in some of Limit Zero Breaker's biomes.

Breaking the law, breaking the law

I'm not altogether convinced that Limit Zero Breakers will really break the mould. But I do find the setup of playing as part of a team of treasure hunters trying to track down the legendary Archive of the Gods to be fairly compelling.

It's also good to see that Vic Game Studios and NC America are pushing for a wide-ranging beta test, after more than a few recent major releases focused on PC initially. So we'll soon find out whether Limit Zero Breakers holds up in action.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great selections and recent releases, then we've got you covered. Take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks!