Top 13 best educational kids games for Android phones and tablets
List of Android educational games that are most beneficial to children
When combining learning with technology, you can often get children excited about learning! Through entertaining them with fun games, that also provide a bit of education, you can keep children interested and give them better screen time. Often, parents are looking to distract their children with tablets - looking for fun yet educational games to go along with them.
With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the top educational games for Android, for children to play, enjoy and learn from. There are lots of titles out there, but often they do not have much of an educational twist. These games are both educational and fun for younger players, just starting out on tablets or with their phones but are in need of child-friendly, educational games.
Click through below to find out what are, in our opinion, the top 13, best educational kids' games on Android.
1
Metamorphabet
Metamorphabet is the best kids game out there. Perfect for little ones who are currently learning the alphabet, it gives the player a cartoon letter with some additional features on it, reading it out loud for them. They can then pinch, squeeze and move the letter around, taping on the features added to the letter to hear how they relate. This will give little ones a few examples of words that start with the letter, helping their understanding, before they can move on to the next.
2
Moose Math by Duck Duck Moose
An adorable maths game, Moose Math has young ones interacting with a cast of bright and colorful characters, looking to build up their town! There are many, many different ways to learn math in this game, from counting fruit to making smoothies to subtracting doughnuts. Putting heights in order and connecting dots are also featured in the game, providing a very well-rounded experience! Your child can earn pets through learning math, and you can check up on how they are doing with a report that’s created by the game.
3
Intellijoy Early Learning Academy
Intellijoy Early Learning Academy is more of a broad game, not focusing on one topic but instead having a bunch of different learning topics, including music, reading, counting and more. You can choose what age group your child fits in, from three different options (from three-year-olds to five and over), customising the experience to what your child’s age is and what their focus should be on. It’s a colorful game with cute animals and many different ways to learn and play!
4
Animal Jam
A bit less on the directly educational side, and more on having fun while also passively learning, Animal Jam is an online multiplayer game made in collaboration with the National Geographic Society, with the aim to teach children about zoology and ecology through games, parties, and cute animals. There are a lot of cute features in Animal Jam that will captivate any child who picks it up, while learning passively along the way. Importantly, it is a safe space for children to interact with others.
5
Khan Academy Kids
Khan Academy Kids is an amazing resource where your child can explore story books, watch videos and play educational games - all for free, without ads, on their device. There are tons of games to explore, covering math, reading, counting, language, emotions and much more. It’s a great tool for those who really want their devices to educate their children, as there is something for everyone and all of the games can be played without adult help.
6
The Cat in the Hat - Dr. Seuss
There are a bunch of Dr. Seuss books made into games by this developer! The Cat in the Hat is one of the books I remember reading as a child, but this app actually allows children to play around with the pages, tap words to understand what they mean and where they are in the pictures, and have a better understanding of the books without being guided through them with an adult. If your child loves whimsical characters, Dr. Seuss is a must.
7
Endless Alphabet
Another game focused just on reading, Endless Alphabet has a bunch of colorful monsters, ready to teach your child about spelling, letters, and eventually sentences. There are a bunch of different puzzles where you need to put letters into place to make words or hear definitions and find the word that best fits it. The letters come to life, turning into monsters themselves, which is super fun and interactive!
8
Colors & Shapes - Learn Color
Colors & Shapes is a simple game that does teach both colors and shapes to children, in a colorful and inviting world! Your child can paint objects and identify them, collect different colored objects and sort them, match-up items that are the same, trace shapes and outline them, and drag shapes together to create another shape! Though learning shapes and colors can be simple, with this amount of variety, it’s very fun!
9
Starfall
Starfall is a variety of educational material with math games, reading, songs, fiction and non-fiction stories and much more. The variety is pretty impressive - from songs that encourage a range of motion to geometry and measurement, there is something for most children to learn. There is counting, phonics, and so much for your child to explore.
10
My Very Hungry Caterpillar
My Very Hungry Caterpillar is a name everyone seems to recognize! Based on the book of the same name, this educational app focuses on healthy eating and bringing the storybook to life. In a 3D world, children can learn about other animals, their eating habits and how nobody should be eating too many sweets instead of all of their fruits and vegetables.
11
Coco – Educational Game
Coco is a variety educational game, aimed at ages 5 to 10 years old specifically, where their main focus is through puzzles! Math and memory games seem to be the most common on the app, complete with soft colors and cute designs, which can appeal to both younger and older children in that age bracket. It is free for the first week of play, then switches to a subscription model.
12
Shape Gurus
Shape Gurus aims to teach younger children to identify shapes by placing them into their slots, creating larger pictures that can then come to life, captivating children as they play. Along with that mode, they can also play mini-games where they must find the shape that doesn’t match the others and ones that can be sorted by size. Creating pictures is where the real fun begins, as shapes are placed into slots, creating more of a picture.
13
Masha and the Bear Educational
If you are looking for an exciting and colourful title, here is a great educational game inspired by the cartoon Masha and the Bear. It contains 30 educational mini-games where the child can have some fun and learn something new. For example, a word search mode that will help your kid learn new words or a puzzle mode with many awesome riddles. On top of that, you can find various mini-games here where your child can play on instruments or draw different pictures.
These are all of the educational kids games that we have prepared! Make sure to check our list of the best free games to play on your iPhone, iPad or Android Phone, after all, it will not cost you a dime.