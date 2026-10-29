Goddess of Victory: Nikke, The King of Fighters AFK, Genshin Impact - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Level Infinite and Shift Up have plenty of reasons to celebrate before the month ends - and no, it's not just for Halloween. In particular, the action-packed RPG is celebrating four years of service for Goddess of Victory: Nikke on October 29th - and new content means new characters to add to your collection

Marian: Queen and Hongryeon: Goddeath will be joining the fight, not to mention you also get SSR Unit Rapunzel: Sanctuary for free. There's a new narrative to dive into as well for Main Chapters 49-50, and a whopping 259 free recruitments you can pull from the gacha throughout the anniversary!

Genshin Impact

And to make us all look forward to November, Genshin Impact has announced its upcoming Version 7.2, where things have indeed escalated across Teyvat - thankfully, you've got new characters to add to your team to help you out.

Aptly dubbed "Hour of Ruin", the update welcomes Mitya and Valeriy to the fray, and if you manage to clear the Archon Quest, you can even snag some Character Ascension Materials for Mitya for all your hard work. As for 4-star character Valeriy, let's just say you're in for a treat if Electro DMG is your thing.

The King of Fighters AFK

As always, we've got Netmarble bringing another exciting update to this gacha roundup with The King of Fighters AFK, where it's all about Halloween - and rightly so! Running until November 11th, the latest update will have you fighting to grab a Halloween Angel from the special Pick-Up Event, while KOF 2001 Heidern is boosting your lineup too when you redeem Token of Growth at the Ranking Event Exchange Shop.

I think the most adorable addition to the RPG is the Pumpkin Festival, where you can take part in a bunch of themed events such as the Pumpkin Tower and Halloween Parade to grab some free goodies. The Legendary pet Pieris might even be within reach, as well as the returning Legendary pet Demonio. No reason not to get involved, eh?

Watcher of Realms

And in keeping with the Halloween season, Watcher of Realms is adding two new games modes for you to sink your teeth (Fangs? Claws? Bony fingers?) into with Gadrien's Tales and The Bone Diaries. It's all about exploring the Netherworld, as I suppose it's lovely this time of year.

The former will have you encountering a variety of events with either boons or battles, while in the latter, you can claim Clavicus for yourself and boost him to Legendary status. He'll definitely come in handy when you're clearing the Corpse Run!

Crystal of Atlan

And to wrap up this roundup, we have Crystal of Atlan doing a collab with Ghost in the Shell! And it's with Stand Alone Complex too at that, which is something I was a huge fan of way back when.

There's a special collab dungeon to dive into in exchange for progression goodies; plus, you can even pilot the Tachikoma (yay!) across a 4-player mini-game and gain rewards based on how well you do. And if you're wondering if the Major's popping up here too, yes, she is - but in adorable pet form!