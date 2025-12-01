Crystal of Atlan codes (December 2025)
| Crystal of Atlan
Updated on December 1st, 2025 - checked for codes
While plenty of beautiful sights and exciting characters to build are great, I can't help but love one element more than those things. Free rewards! That's why I've found the latest Crystal of Atlan codes, so you can also get your hands on some freebies.
Crystal of Atlan codes can give you all sorts of rewards, from gear Vouchers to Potions, and sometimes even Prismandium or Opal, which are the premium currencies. Since there are so many resources, we can only hope for some good rewards from all of these codes!
In case these aren't enough, and you'd love to claim gifts in other games as well, we have Obsidian Knight codes and Athena Blood Twins codes to begin with, but we've covered plenty of others.
Active Crystal of Atlan codesNA/EU codes:
- BduckCoA
- CoABduck
- COASaintOne - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAStoopzz - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COA39Daph - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COADslily - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COATectone - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COApayo - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COASoda0529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAEmily0529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COACYR0529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAZentreya - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COABao - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COADeme - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAFuchsia - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAAlkaizerX - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COABen - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAYuzu - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAMataraKan - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAFEFE0529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAAhmpy - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAMeerestv - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COASunglit - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COADinah - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAMonroe529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COALuquEt4 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COASmzinho - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAmetashi - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAZeratoR - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAJltomy - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COATonton - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAREVENANT - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAPippa - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COATOP1EN - 10 Arcanite of Adore
- COATEAMUP528 - 10 Hunting Permits (Bound)
- COAPayne - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections
- COAcreator2 - 150k Bound Gold, 3 Maltz's Special Injections
Right now, these are the only Crystal of Atlan codes we know of. They should work in the JP region of the game, but sadly, they don't work in Global.
- BduckCollab
- BduckHome
- COAcreator
- COASEACOMBO
- OATPRAMOTE
- OATPROTTE
- COA222
- COA777
- COA555
- COAJP527
- COAJP123
- COAJP888
- COATOP1AS
- COAwin1
- COAwin2
- COA100v
- COA1500
- BduckFun (new!)
- HomeBduck (new!)
- COATOP1PS
Expired codes
- There are no expired Crystal of Atlan codes yet.
How to redeem codes in Crystal of AtlanTo redeem the codes, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Menu (right side of the screen).
- Step 2: Go to Settings.
- Step 3: Select the "Other" tab.
- Step 4: Open the "GO REDEEM" option (located under "Other").
- Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit the REDEEM button.
How to get more codes in Crystal of Atlan?Crystal of Atlan codes will be released on the official Facebook page or Discord server, but we're keeping an eye on everything, and we'll add new ones as soon as they get released!
Crystal of Atlan codes not working?If you tried redeeming the codes for a different region, it might result in a text that reads "CDKEY not found". However, if you typed an incorrect code, you'll get a message that says "Redemption failed". It's important to know the difference between them since they obviously don't mean the same thing!
About the gameCrystal of Atlan is a downright stunning MMORPG, where you can create your own character and start exploring the magical, wonderful world at your fingertips. Since it's cross-platform, you can play it on your mobile, on PC, and on PlayStation.
Of course, there is plenty of PvP, raids and dungeons, and even a very interesting storyline that you can discover. And, as many other RPGs tend to have, there is a vast skill system, outfits, and all the other little elements that can make a game like this so fun to play.
Bloons Card Storm codes (December 2025)