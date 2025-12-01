Crystal of Atlan codes (December 2025)

Updated on December 1st, 2025 - checked for codes

While plenty of beautiful sights and exciting characters to build are great, I can't help but love one element more than those things. Free rewards! That's why I've found the latest Crystal of Atlan codes, so you can also get your hands on some freebies.

Crystal of Atlan codes can give you all sorts of rewards, from gear Vouchers to Potions, and sometimes even Prismandium or Opal, which are the premium currencies. Since there are so many resources, we can only hope for some good rewards from all of these codes!

Active Crystal of Atlan codes

BduckCoA

CoABduck

COASaintOne - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAStoopzz - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COA39Daph - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COADslily - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COATectone - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COApayo - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COASoda0529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAEmily0529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COACYR0529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAZentreya - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COABao - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COADeme - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAFuchsia - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAAlkaizerX - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COABen - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAYuzu - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAMataraKan - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAFEFE0529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAAhmpy - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAMeerestv - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COASunglit - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COADinah - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAMonroe529 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COALuquEt4 - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COASmzinho - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAmetashi - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAZeratoR - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAJltomy - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COATonton - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAREVENANT - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAPippa - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COATOP1EN - 10 Arcanite of Adore

COATEAMUP528 - 10 Hunting Permits (Bound)

COAPayne - 5 Hunting Permits (Bound), 2 Maltz's Special Injections

COAcreator2 - 150k Bound Gold, 3 Maltz's Special Injections

Right now, these are the only Crystal of Atlan codes we know of. They should work in the JP region of the game, but sadly, they don't work in Global.

BduckCollab

BduckHome

COAcreator

COASEACOMBO

OATPRAMOTE

OATPROTTE

COA222

COA777

COA555

COAJP527

COAJP123

COAJP888

COATOP1AS

COAwin1

COAwin2

COA100v

COA1500

BduckFun (new!)

HomeBduck (new!)

COATOP1PS

Expired codes

There are no expired Crystal of Atlan codes yet.

How to redeem codes in Crystal of Atlan

Step 1: Open the Menu (right side of the screen).

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: Select the "Other" tab.

Step 4: Open the "GO REDEEM" option (located under "Other").

: Open the option (located under " "). Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit the REDEEM button.

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

How to get more codes in Crystal of Atlan?

Crystal of Atlan codes not working?

About the game

Crystal of Atlan codes will be released on the official Facebook page or Discord server, but we're keeping an eye on everything, and we'll add new ones as soon as they get released!If you tried redeeming the codes for a different region, it might result in a text that reads "CDKEY not found". However, if you typed an incorrect code, you'll get a message that says "Redemption failed". It's important to know the difference between them since they obviously don't mean the same thing! Crystal of Atlan is a downright stunning MMORPG , where you can create your own character and start exploring the magical, wonderful world at your fingertips. Since it's cross-platform, you can play it on your mobile, on PC, and on PlayStation.

Of course, there is plenty of PvP, raids and dungeons, and even a very interesting storyline that you can discover. And, as many other RPGs tend to have, there is a vast skill system, outfits, and all the other little elements that can make a game like this so fun to play.