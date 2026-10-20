MapleStory: Idle RPG, Seven Knights Re:Birth, Persona 5: The Phantom X - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Seven Knights Re:Birth

I feel like it's been a while since I wrote about Netmarble in my gacha roundup recently - it's definitely a welcome comeback as Seven Knights Re:Birth is crossing over with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with a 2nd update!

In particular, Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho will be joining the fray, with rate-up chances for you to add them to your roster from the limited-time banners. This comes with new event stages too, so you can put your roster to the test as soon as you've gotten them sorted.

Persona 5: The Phantom X

As for Sega, the Ver. 4.11 update for Persona 5: The Phantom X is now live, which means you can look forward to completing your collection with 5-star character Mitsuru Kirijo from Persona 3 Reload. With the crossing over of both franchises, there's going to be a special Persona 3 Reload event too, as you might expect - in particular, Met by Moonlight: Ice-Cold Empress is available for you to take on, and in return, you'll nab Meta Jewels and Platinum Milicoins for all your hard work.

As for the new character, she'll be up for grabs in the rate-up banner until November 12th, which comes alongside a login bonus event until October 29th!

MapleStory Idle RPG

Now, we can't have a gacha roundup without a proper anniversary celebration, which in this edition comes in the form of Nexon's MapleStory: Idle RPG. Now celebrating its first year of service, the classic franchise adds a new top weapon grade ahead of its November 5th anniversary, which means you'll get to wield something more powerful than the Ancient grade.

If you're more of a team player, you and your guild can put your teamwork to the test with the new boss “Pink Bean” in the Guild Raid; plus, there's a Chaos difficulty setting on the Party Quest “Romeo and Juliet” now, so that new weapon grade might just come in handy.

Stella Sora

Speaking of 1st anniversaries, Stella Sora's joining in on all the festivities too - I honestly can't believe it's been a year since it launched. Of course, to thank everyone for their love and support so far, Yostar Games is giving away 100 free recruits ; not to mention 5-star Trekker, Firstlight Noya, will also join the fight.

The Noya-themed outfit: [A Moment's Rest by Your Side] will be available for free simply by logging in, and a total of [Destined Dawn Limited Ticket] x 20 plus a whopping [Destined Dawn Limited Disc] x 6,000 will also be up for grabs from the Back to the Starlit Path login event!

Duet Night Abyss

Probably the most "hot off the press" piece of update on this list is Duet Night Abyss' "Towards the Dawn" content, which transforms Rhythm into an Electro character as Rhythm: Flamewrought - and honestly, the fact that you can wield an Assault Rifle and a Katana here just makes it so much cooler.

As always, you can look forward to themed cosmetics and event narratives as well, plus the Anniversary Splendor event where you can grab 20 Prismatic Hourglasses among other goodies. And if you're looking to squad up with your mates, the co-op boss content, Nocturnal Evermore, will run from November 2nd to the 22nd to give you plenty of chances to test your might.