Uncharted Waters Origin, Arknights: Endfield, Heaven Burns Red - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Uncharted Waters Origin

Gachas are almost synonymous with collabs nowadays, and that's not at all a bad thing! LINE Games, in particular, is bringing the world of The War of Genesis to Uncharted Waters Origin, taking a new Grade S Admiral along for the ride.

This means that you can look forward to adding Heidelloon to your lineup as an Outer One character from the franchise, along with the return of some favourites from the previous crossover. This includes 'Black Prince' and 'Iyolin Pandragon' among others, so it's safe to say you've got a lot of re-compositions to strategise with this month!

Heaven Burns Red

Speaking of crossovers, arguably the most well-known one would be Persona 5 - and Heaven Burns Red is the latest to join the bandwagon. The narrative-driven RPG is welcoming Persona 5 Royal throughout the month, with more than 10,000 Quartz up for grabs.

Of course, since the story takes centre stage here, you can expect the collab story "Operation Takanawa Mementos ~Wake Your Heart~" to pack quite a punch too. Plus, SS [Passionate Femme Fatale] Tsukasa Tojo and SS [Shrewd Priestess] Queen join in on all the fun along with SS [Take Your Heart] Ruka Kayamori and SS [Unwavering Faith] Violet for a limited time to buff up your lineup!

Arknights: Endfield

Gryphline is launching a new update alongside the upcoming Steam release for Arknights: Endfield, with the 'Sanctuary of Ink' adding two new Operators to the fray. Personally, I just think the aesthetics are absolutely lovely here, especially since Endministrators will get to explore a world of gorgeous brushstrokes inside Si's Painting.

As for the aforementioned new additions to your roster, Talos-II welcomes the Yuanyuan Manor Inn proprietor Si herself, as well as Argent Flow and his epic warhorse, Nuli. You can get your hands on them with the limited recruitment banners, so you'd best get rolling.

Ares: The Iron Vanguard

Surprisingly, we don't have a Netmarble entry in this week's roundup - instead, we have Com2uS wrapping things up with Ares: The Iron Vanguard. The action-packed RPG is raising the stakes with a new cross-world battlefield called “Spacetime Rift”, so if you've been itching to put your combat prowess to the test across servers, now's your chance.

Entropy Crystals will be obtainable when you take down monsters and fellow players alike, which you can then use to trade for gear crafting materials and exchange for crucial progression resources to boost your survivability out there. Additionally, the R-grade Hunter Suit “Ashhound” is now available, which means that Hunter class players can enjoy a top-tier Suit with the new update too.