KOF AFK codes for Rubies and Photo Card Tokens

All master fighters need a break sometimes, and while I don't necessarily suggest having a KitKat, you can enjoy some KOF AFK codes instead. From them, you can get your hands on Photo Card Tokens, Rubies and Offline Fighter EXP. Not as great as chocolate, sure, but arguably more useful.

From these codes, you can get lots of Rubies, which you will need if you want to complete your collection and grab some S-tier fighters. You'll also get Fighter EXP and Rubies, which are great for levelling those fighters up.

Here are all the codes!

Active KOF AFK codes

KOFAFKPHOTO - 50 Photo Card Tokens

- 50 Photo Card Tokens MALKOFAFK - 50k Rubies

- 50k Rubies HPWKOFAFK - 50k Rubies

- 50k Rubies TELONKOFAFK - 100k Rubies

- 100k Rubies KOFAFKLAUNCH - 3 Offline Fighter EXP (1 Hour)

- 3 Offline Fighter EXP (1 Hour) 99KYOLOVE - 3 Offline Fighter EXP (1 Hour)

- 3 Offline Fighter EXP (1 Hour) KOFAFKFORUM9 - 30k Rubies

- 30k Rubies TPRKOFAFK - 50k Rubies

- 50k Rubies YKKKOFAFK - 50k Rubies

- 50k Rubies SANKOFAFK - 50k Rubies

- 50k Rubies OGJKOFAFK - 50k Rubies

- 50k Rubies KOFDOTGL - 30k Rubies

- 30k Rubies KOFISBACK - 100k Rubies

- 100k Rubies KOFAFKYT - 50 Photo Card Tokens

- 50 Photo Card Tokens ATHENAIDOL - 3 Offline Gold (1 Hour)

- 3 Offline Gold (1 Hour) KOFAFK0904 - 30 Fighter Tokens

Expired

There are no expired codes right now!

How to redeem codes in King of Fighters AFK

Depending on the device you use to play KOF AFK, there are two ways to redeem the codes.

On Android, you can just follow these steps:

Step 1 : Open the Menu (centre, bottom of the page).

: Open the (centre, bottom of the page). Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Select "ENTER COUPON CODE" .

: Select . Step 4: Type in your code, then hit "Use".

Since on iOS you won't see the same options as on Android, you have to redeem the codes on the official webpage.

Step 1 : Open the official KOF AFK redemption page .

: Open the . Step 2 : Type in your PID/Member Code (Settings > Account > PID > Copy).

: Type in your (Settings > Account > PID > Copy). Step 3 : Select your character (if it didn't get auto-selected).

: Select your (if it didn't get auto-selected). Step 4: Enter the active coupon code, then hit "Use".

How to get more codes?

About The King of Fighters AFK

New King of Fighters AFK codes are usually released on the official Facebook profile . To stay up to date with the latest without as much faff, though, you can simply save this page. We'll add all the new codes we find to the list.Unlike the other KOF games, AFK is super relaxing. In it, you simply follow the tasks: upgrade your passives, summon new fighters, and challenge the next boss. Top that off with some dungeon battles here and there, and that will sum up your entire day.

In KOF AFK, your skill doesn't matter - you won't get whooped by enemies, unless you haven't upgraded your team at all - so, if you never had a chance to win a single battle in KOF, this game gives you an opportunity you can't exactly refuse!

