Tower of God New World, Seven Knights Re:Birth, Genesis War - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Tower of God New World

new SSR+ teammate is always welcome, and in Tower of God: New World, you get to grab one that's a master of five swords to boot! In particular, [Noble Swordsman] White (Yellow Element, Warrior, Fisherman) lets you deal serious damage with the aforementioned swords of his siblings floating around you, which, honestly, is already awesome from the concept alone.

Alongside him come limited-time events that'll run until October 14th, as well as the event story “Khun vs. Arie Family Showdown!”. Rewards include the SSR+ Tower's Blessing Break Stone and Revolution Ore, and all you have to do is clear missions and trade your loot at the exchange shop.

Seven Knights Re:Birth

Seven Knights Re:Birth isn't falling behind either, especially since it's bringing the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the fray. The first phase will run until October 15th, and the second part will follow until the 29th, so if you're a fan of the popular anime, you've got the whole month to feed your fandom within the RPG.

As you might expect, new characters will be part of the summons pool, such as Tanjiro Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma, alongside Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho joining the fight in the second phase. Of course, tons of freebies await, including Legendary Pet Nezuko Kamado - and the best part of it all is that you can snag this through regular gameplay during the collab!

Genesis War

"Heidelloon" might be a bit of a pain to spell, but I suppose you need a name that sounds and looks intimidating if you're going to be adding a second Outer One character in Genesis War. Dropping in on the RPG this October 13th, Heidelloon comes with pre-orders for exclusive gear now live, and with discounted prices at that.

Isabele Lipnetz arrives in the summons pool too, and you can put all these shiny new additions to the test in the new Hard difficulty for Chapters 33 and 34. And just in case you missed the first Outer One character, you'll be happy to know that there's a rerun for "Black Prince" to help you deal with the FOMO.

Chaos Zero Nightmare

Smilegate has something for us to gacha about this week as well, with a little teaser for Chaos Zero Nightmare's "A Promise Upon the Snow” season, which you can soon get your hands on this October 21st. In particular, the prologue - dubbed “Escape from Judgment” - will have you taking a peek behind the curtain at the upcoming narrative, with a new 4-star Combatant Anika soon joining the fray.

There's also going to be a whole lineup of festive events that'll celebrate the 1st anniversary - and to hype us up even further, the countdown has already kicked off! A generous check-in event is giving away tons of currencies for growth, so you'd best get involved if you're looking for a head start.