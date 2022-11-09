Goddess of Victory: NIKKE tier list and a reroll guide
When you're starting out in this novel gacha RPG, you want to make sure you've got what it takes to deal with any enemy you might face - that's where our Goddess of Victory NIKKE tier list comes in handy. We have ranked all the best characters in the game.
Before you pick out which characters to use, it's important that you learn how the game's mechanics work, so you will be able to form an exceptional team with whichever characters you manage to acquire.
The best characters in Goddess of Victory: NIKKESome of the highest-ranking characters in the game in the current meta are the ones that can perform really well in PvE mode (campaign mode) mainly since that is the game mode every player will need to focus on at the very start. These characters have performed really well individually but can also find a good spot on most of the teams.
Of course, some of the characters will require a little bit of skill in order to come out of their shell (such as Scarlet, whose damage output increases the lower her HP goes).
Regardless, we have ranked every single character in the game currently available below, as well as some important notes for each individual one. We also added a reroll guide, so if you want to aim for a good unit from the very beginning of the game (which by all means you should if you have the time to reroll), then it's going to be of great help in the long run.
Goddess of Victory: NIKKE tier list & reroll guideWe're going to dive into the complete tier list below, but if you want to check out the units in a specific tier or just skip to the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE reroll guide straight up (which is quite massive, we have to admit), then you can use the quick links below!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier
Reroll Guide
S+ Tier
- Scarlet
- Ludmilla
- Liter
At the very top of the NIKKE tier list, we have Scarlet, Ludmilla and Liter, three of the most powerful characters currently available for PvE. While Scarlet is a top unit, she's also a rather high-risk-high-reward type of unit, since you need to have lower HP in order to deal more damage. As for Ludmilla, she can debuff the enemy's ATK and DEF, which will always come in handy. Add the Taunt she has in her kit and the increased DEF for allies, and you have a top-tier tank.
Liter is a little bit of a jack of all trades if you may since she will recover allies' HP, deal damage AND buff the allies' attack, which makes her probably one of the best units to have (or a "must-have") for most end-game teams.
S Tier
- Pepper
- Privaty
- Novel
- Harran
- Volume
- Noah
Pepper is an amazing support unit if you don't have Liter, since she can provide quite a lot in terms of sustain. She doesn't buff the allies' attack as is the case for Liter, but her heal is just as good, if not better. As for the rest of the units, Privaty is one of our personal favourites, since her reload speed is extremely swift and she can easily find her place in any team. The same could be said for Harran, who has a super fun skill to use (the Death Scythe) if you're in love with burst damage.
A Tier
- Admi
- Dolla
- Sugar
- Snow White
- Guillotine
- Poli
- Signal
- Helm
- Julia
- Neon
- Exia
- Rapi
- Drake
- Yuni
- Brid
In the A tier, we have some great SR units as well as SSRs, so if you plan on rerolling, you should try to have at least one of these SRs on the pull, as well as one of the S or S+ tier units.
Neon is the first SR supporter that is in this tier, while Rapi is the SR attacker. Neon is great for boosting allies' Crit Rate and increasing their Max Ammo Capacity (for Shotgun users), which makes her pair really well with Pepper, Sugar, Poli or Drake.
As for the SSRs, they have pretty good damage - take Snow White for example, whose damage is pretty good when her passive takes effect.
B Tier
- N102
- Maxwell
- Emma
- Frima
- Anis
- Belorta
- Delta
- Rapunzel
- Yan
- Rupee
- Noise
- Miranda
- Milk
- Maiden
- Crow
- Centi
- Alice
In the B tier we have some rather interesting units - while their rarity is not SSR, but SR, they can still be quite good for much of the game's content.
Anis is a great example of that. She is a defender type of unit, that can increase her own DEF and mitigate some of the incoming damage received by two of the allies but can also reduce the enemy's DEF briefly. Maxwell is a pretty good DPS character if you don't have any better options since her bullets have a piercing effect - that's great for dealing with massive waves of enemies.
C Tier
- Aria
- Ether
- Diesel
- Mica
- Yulha
- Folkwang
- Epinel
- Mary
While some of these units have some potential, they are sadly not that good when you compare them to the ones ranking higher on our Goddess of Victory: NIKKE tier list.
Aria's Allegro and Lacrimoso are great when it comes to providing some passive buffs to the other units, but sadly her active skill is not that great. The same could be said for Mary, who is a pretty decent healer (if you don't have any better units that regen HP), but who also falls short in comparison to Pepper for example, who can do both Health restoration and damage.
D Tier
- Mihara
- Vesti
- Soline
- Isabel
- Eunhwa
- Isabel
- iDoll Sun
- iDoll Ocean
- iDoll Flower
- Product 23
- Product 12
- Product 08
- Soldier OW
- Soldier FA
- Soldier EG
The lowest-ranking units are the ones that won't find their way into any team in the current meta or otherwise. These characters are just fillers, and you will probably use them at the beginning to fill up the team, but you will soon change them all for something better. There's really nothing else to use them for, at least when it comes to the current meta (even if the characters are SSR, as is the case for Vesti, Soline, Isabel and Eunhwa).
Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Reroll Guide
Rerolling in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is quite fun, but also a unique process. Players have found some rather interesting rerolling techniques which we've tried and tested (aside from the obvious data deletion and app clearing), so if you want to learn how to reroll in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, then keep on reading!
Reroll method #1
In order to reroll with this method you will need to log in using a Google email / Gmail account. All you need to do is start by using one email (to which you have access) and start playing as you normally would. After pulling for the units, if you don't get what you want, you can log out of this email and move on to the next (which is actually the same but with ta twist).
The method is called "salted emails" and all you need to do is add a "+something" between your email name and the @gmail.com portion of the address (for instance, instead of using [email protected], you would use [email protected]).
The email MUST contain the "+" (plus) symbol and the "something" part can be anything, from numbers to letters. We prefer using the [email protected] and until we found the units we wanted, we kept writing down the email used (if you reroll for a while, it's easier to keep track of the emails this way).
Reroll method #2
Log into the game on a Guest account, and play through the tutorial, until you reach the summoning part. Do the summon, and if you're not happy, then close the game and open the File Manager (or "Files" folder) on your device. Head over to the Android folder and then locate the "com.proximabeta.nikke" folder.Rename the folder to something else, such as "com.proximabeta.nikke1" and then go the app's information and clear the storage (found in the Settings -> Apps and Notifications -> NIKKE -> Storage -> Clear Storage).
Open the folder from the File Manager again, and rename it back to how it was (so if you named it "com.proximabeta.nikke1", you will name it back to "com.proximabeta.nikke"). Launch the game and start all over again!
Who to reroll for in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE
You can check the top tiers in the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE tier list above, or you can aim for one of the following:
- Liter
- Pepper
- Volume
- Novel
- Noah
- Ludmilla
- Scarlet
- Harran
- Snow White
- Rapi (SR)
