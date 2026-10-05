Updated on October 5th, 2026 - Version: 152.8 (7) - Added: Sin: Swift Bunny, Guilty: Mighty Bunny

When you're starting out in this novel gacha RPG, you want to make sure you've got what it takes to deal with any enemy you might face - that's where our Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list comes in handy. On it, we have ranked all the best characters currently available.

Before you pick out which characters to use, you must learn how the game's mechanics work, so you will be able to form an exceptional team with whichever characters you manage to acquire. If you love ranking characters and checking what's a current meta in games, feel free to take a look at our tier list for Pokémon Masters EX, AFK Arena tier list (the latest patch, of course), as well as many other games that are popular right now.

The best characters in Nikke

Some of the highest-ranking characters in the game in the current meta are the ones that can perform really well in PvE mode (campaign mode), mainly since that is the game mode most of us are going to be interested in. These characters have performed really well individually, but can also find a good spot on most of the teams.

Of course, some characters will require a little bit of skill in order to come out of their shell (such as Scarlet, whose damage output increases the lower her HP goes).

Regardless, we have ranked every single character currently available in the game below, as well as some important notes for each individual one. We also added a reroll guide, so if you want to aim for a good unit from the very beginning of the game (which, by all means, you should if you have the time to reroll), then it's going to be of great help in the long run.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list & reroll guide

We're going to dive into the complete tier list below, but if you want to check out the units in a specific tier or just skip to our Goddess of Victory: Nikke reroll guide straight away (which is fairly sizeable, we have to admit), then you can use the quick links below!