The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 100 - Halloween Hijinks! Don't Starve Together, Replaced, and Sonic

On medical marvels and uncanny valleys

What is the scariest game of all time in your opinion? How would you survive starvation in a Tim Burton-esque land, and do you find a certain speedy hedgehog creepy too? We celebrate the 100th episode of the (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast with a Halloween special too - and with special guest Cristina joining in after a long while of being away!

Since we're going to be recommending a bunch of creepy games you might want to try your hand in this season, I kick things off with Dr Chatelet: Faith, where you play as a doctor in the Middle Ages trying to cure the common folk's illnesses by bloodletting and amputation. The Tim Burton-esque visuals might make it seem like it's all cutesy and stuff, but it's actually got a dark and twisted nature, especially with the real historical snippets you get at the end of each chapter about what medical "technology" used to be.

Cristina then follows up with the similarly-themed visual style of Don't Starve Together, where you essentially try to survive a world where everything is out to kill you - even the darkness. It's a co-op game, but Cristina has somehow been Don't-Starving-Alone all this time.

Will then takes things into an even darker turn with Replaced, where you play as an AI trapped in a human body, trying to survive a dystopian world that's basically gone to the dogs. And it's all very timely too in its theme - it certainly offers plenty of existential crises for you this Halloween.

And finally, Iwan wraps it all up with the creepiest thing of all - and that's the idea of games "hacking" into your phone, trying to reach you even though it's not supposed to be real. That's the stuff of nightmares, really - although Cristina offers another surprise nightmarish image for us all before the episode ends!

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!