Mongil: Star Dive, Wuthering Waves, Chaos Zero Nightmare - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Mongil: Star Dive

Netmarble definitely isn't one to miss our regular roundups very often, as this time around, it's Mongil: Star Dive's turn in the spotlight. The monster-taming RPG, in particular, is welcoming 5-star Wind-element hero Chloe to the fray, which means you can expect to switch up your roster , with an accompanying narrative to boot.

Chloe’s 7-Day Gifts will also be giving away plenty of goodies, like summon tickets and even a Mutant Monsterling Selection Chest. There's more to look forward to when the second week of the update lands on October 28th, so expect to add to your Halloween celebrations soon!

Wuthering Waves

If you're through with the first phase of Wuthering Waves Version 3.7, you'll be happy to know that Phase II is now underway with “Prism’s Illusion, Heart’s Illumination” - and that means a new Resonator joining the fight. In particular, 5-Star character Suoming will be joined by 5-Star Resonators Lucilla and Lynae, who'll be making a comeback via Featured Resonator Convenes. If you've been looking for a way to complete your collection , now's your chance.

Of course, more login events are currently ongoing too, with a total of 10 Radiant Tide up for grabs. There's even some Premium Tuner and Crystal Solvent to be given away, and all you have to do is check in!

Chaos Zero Nightmare

Chaos Zero Nightmare might be all about the darkness, but that doesn't mean there's no room for anniversary festivities! Now celebrating a year of service, the roguelike RPG is opening “A Promise Upon the Snow” with Seasonal Combatant “Rossweisse” alongside a new narrative, a new Card Skin system, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements.

To thank the community for all their love and support so far, Smilegate will be giving away 10 Free Rescues daily (up to 70) via the “Nightmare Carnival”, plus a 5-star Combatant/Partner Selection Ticket too until December 2nd, so there's plenty of time to get involved.

Solo Leveling: Arise

And finally, this roundup wraps up with another Netmarble entry, this time as Solo Leveling: Arise celebrates its 2.5 anniversary! This means that the Beyond update will bring you SSR hunter Holy Guardian Barrier Go Gunhee, plus the debut of Fire element hero Velvet.

You can put your new roster to the test in the Deep Containment Zone, where you can team up with 3 other players and see if your combat prowess is up to the task. You'll need to take down new “Experiment” versions of various bosses, so there's plenty to keep your hands full.