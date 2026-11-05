Absolum launches on mobile bringing side-scrolling fantasy action to the palm of your hand

Absolum Mobile is available to purchase now on iOS and Android

Play as the last magical freedom fighters in the world of Talamh

Unlock new abilities and items in this mashup of beat 'em up and roguelike

Been on the lookout for an exciting new release to play on mobile? Want to pit fantasy freedom fighters against the forces of an oppressive regime? Been following the site for the past few weeks? Then you probably already know that Absolum, the side-scrolling Golden Axe-like, now available to purchase on iOS and Android!

Absolum takes you to the fantasy world of Talamh which has been devasted by magical disasters. The Sun King Azra has used this as an excuse to imprison and enslave magic-users, leaving only you and your band of freedom fighters to push back against him and his Crimson Order.

Out into Absolum

Absolum offers a small but exciting cast of rebels for you to pick from, whether that's the starting duo of the shadowy Galendra and her colossal sword, or Karl, the last free dwarf of the realm. And later on the duo are joined by the wizarding prodigy Brome and the enigmatic Cider, both of whom offer new and interesting ways to play.

Even better, if you're a fan of modern roguelites you'll find plenty to enjoy in Absolum. Because aside from offering beat 'em up action, you'll also have the ability to slowly accrue upgrades, new gear and items that can be carried from run to run.

Absolum has proved to be very popular with players on PC, so no doubt mobile will find a similar reception! You can purchase Absolum on iOS and Android now, with a 30% launch discount for the first two weeks after release!

But, if beat 'em ups really aren't your thing, don't feel you're going without a new release to enjoy! Instead, just take a gander at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week, for some choice picks of the last seven days we think are worth playing!