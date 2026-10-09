The Wrapp - Getting an education, N-Gage nostalgia and a tactical lunchbreak

Hello! And welcome back to The Wrapp, our weekly feature where we chat about our gaming plans for the next few days. This week the team are mixing it up for a bit, well, except Iwan who continues podding along with Kingdom Rush. Catherine, however, can likely be heard yelling "My Kingdom for a Lunchbreak" as she explores a new card battler.

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I would tell you that I am playing Pokemon Go, as it’s community day this weekend, but I am not. Instead, I am going to be running Brilliant Indie Treasures (on a boat) in London! After that, I am going to the spa to celebrate the success of my event.

I’ve actually not been gaming much on my phone this week - probably because of the run up to the event and just due to being generally busy. I have been using the learning app, Anna, which is used to learn sign language. I am taking a sign language course and have been using Anna to support my studies. It feels like learning with Duolingo, basically.

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Because I failed in my attempts to master Dragon Raja Re:Rise last weekend, I’m switching up my tactics this time - my Lunchbreak Tactics, to be precise! I’m a sucker for a good card battler, and I blame Iwan for name-dropping Hearthstone in his headline when it launched. It’s also mainly because I simply love the way it looks, and when it comes to judging games by their proverbial cover, I’m a very, very shallow person.

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I’ll actually be dipping my toes into Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis again! I’ve been really enjoying it, even if the levels involving trolls are complete bullhorn (top tip, regenerating enemies? Never fun). I’ve also been having a go at Newtro Boxing, but it’s been a bit more difficult to sink my teeth into, as the controls make for a rather difficult experience for what’s obviously intended to be a quick back-and-forth of fisticuffs.

And funnily enough, I’ve also been looking at Moby Games’ old Rifts: Promise of Power, because I’ve been running the setting with my tabletop roleplaying group. It’s funny how things intersect, although given it was an N-Gage exclusive I doubt I’ll be able to actually try it for myself. Still, it’s an interesting moment in time to take a look at.

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Well, I'm going to be incredibly busy over this weekend, so I'm not too sure how much gaming time I'll actually get. However, there is some train-travel in there which'll mean I can crack out some of my current offline favourites: Tents and Trees and Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out! I'm not sure exactly when I'll get off of my Glorantha trip as its only recentely been reignited by the release of Thousand Hells, which I really hope will get ported to mobile as it seems absolutely perfect for it.