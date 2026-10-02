The Wrapp - Rushing kingdoms, hunting monsters, and pixel perfect pugilism

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Hello! And welcome back to The Wrapp, our weekly feature where we chat about our gaming plans for the next few days. This time around, Dann is prepping for Monster Hunter Outlanders by checking in on Now. Will is buzzing that he can finally get his hands on Ironhide Studio's latest release. Elsewhere, Shaun is still on the Warframe train, and I'm trying to recreate the Yharnam experience on mobile.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’m still recovering from an exhausting yet exhilarating trip, so this weekend, I’m going to fully shut myself inside the house to recharge my introvert batteries. I might finally get started with Dragon Raja Re:Rise, though. Something I’m going to try to make a guide for after I have my backlog sorted.

And if you’re curious, we talked about Tencent HQ over at the Pocket Gamer Podcast this week!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

In anticipation of Monster Hunter Outlanders, I’ve redownloaded Monster Hunter Now and discovered that they’ve added an absolute mass of changes, weapons and beasties into it since I last played. While I’ll definitely be out for the Pokémon Go community day (Zorua) this weekend, my group might find that I dip off route every so often to take out the odd Azure Rathalos.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I am wrapping up in two cases this week: here, and to brace for the chilly climate in Warframe’s new update. Terrible jokes aside, Iceblade of Narin has recently launched, and I am incredibly excited to try out the eponymous character. Narin is the second ice-themed Warframe after Frost, and she looks so much better. Having seen the gameplay reveal where she freezes all enemies almost constantly, I think she would be a lot of fun. And then I shall go right back to Dante, in his owl suit. I still need to colour that to make it look like a suit, so I can have a hoot in a suit. In spaaaaaace.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Following my previous statements, there's only one title that really matters to me, and it should be the only one that matters to you… AND THAT'S KINGDOM RUSH! It's barely been a week, but Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis hasn't been downloaded over a billion times! I only have two mobile devices, so at most I can only download it twice. That's not enough… Even if I play it every day to the end of my days, that still won't be enough plays, but that's what makes our time so precious, right?

And a good part of my future time (particularly this weekend) will be spent playing Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis… The future begins NOW.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I’ve had a pretty good time of it on mobile lately, getting back into my reviewing groove and covering the likes of Dwarves: Death, Glory & Loot, as well as Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis! Obviously, Will and I are on the same wavelength when it comes to that, and I already found it to be a pretty well-rounded, worth-playing take on the tower defence genre.

Next up, I’m going to be doing something entirely different, as this weekend will take me to RuneFest in Birmingham! From there, I’ll be seeing what’s up with one of the world’s top free-to-play MMORPGs, and maybe trying to get in some playtime on Newtro Boxing while I’m at it!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Now that I've spent some time with Tearscape, I'm keen to play more, so that's the plan this weekend. Partly because I'm terrible and want to get better, but mostly because it's shaping up to be a fantastic game. Alongside screaming Bloodborne, which I'm an easy mark for, it also harkens back to the Game Boy days, channelling Zelda in a delightful way that I'm thoroughly enjoying.