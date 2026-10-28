Bleach Mirrors High is out now and lets you play through a brand-new original storyline

Bleach Mirrors High is now available on iOS and Android, with a whole new original storyline

Create your own soul reaper, and meet both familiar faces and a new cast designed by Tite Kubo

Jump into the innovative combat system that mixes both card-based attacks and combo linking

This past Monday was bittersweet for Bleach fans, as it saw the wrapping up of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, the new anime series which saw Tite Kubo's hit shonen rocket back to relevance. But if you're feeling in the doldrums, then you're in luck, because there's more Bleach to be had in the newly released Bleach Mirrors High!

Set in the immediate aftermath of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Bleach Mirrors High sees you step into the role of a newly awakened shinigami in Karakura town. Joined by an all-new cast of original characters, with designs provided by Kubo himself, you'll awaken your own Zanpakuto while battling alongside your fellow shinigami.

Mirror mirror on the wall...

As already detailed, Bleach Mirrors High also sees the return of many fan-favourite characters , ranging from the most familiar faces, such as Ichigo, Rukia, Chad and Uryu Ishida, to some surprise appearances by Grimmjow and Bambietta.

Oh, and Aizen's there, because of course he goddamn is. You'd think someone would've tried to bury the man in concrete by now, but according to what I've read after I stopped following the series, Soul Society pretty much did try that.

Bleach Mirrors High promises to offer even more excitement from the shonen series, including the ability to create and customise your own Soul Reaper. As well as an innovative combat system that involves both card-based attacks and the new combo-linking Soul Drive system. So whether it's just more action involving your favourite characters, or truly exciting shonen action, Bleach Mirrors High could deliver.

Speaking of anime, though, did you know that mobile is one of the most vibrant places for games inspired by Japan's most famous cultural export? Check out our list of anime-inspired mobile games to find some examples you can play right now!