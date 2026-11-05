Gunboat God sets November launch date for its crocodile-powered shoot 'em up

Getting home involves shooting just about everything in sight

Take on 180 levels across more than 20 mission types

Upgrade eight weapons and customise your heavily armed boat

The first biome is free, with the rest unlocked through a purchase

Your mechanic in Gunboat God is a crocodile called Yeti. I’ve read that back a few times now and it still doesn’t make any more sense, but he’s apparently the best in the trade and a genuinely good guy, so I’ll stop asking questions. He’s heading to iOS and Android with the rest of this side-scrolling shoot ’em up, and to Switch as well.

You’re stuck somewhere you don’t recognise, trying to get back to a Citadel in the sky, and the best thing you’ve got is a boat with an alarming amount of firepower bolted to it. Getting home means going through more than twenty mission types. Collision Course and Outlast explain themselves, while one is just called Boil.

There are eight guns to master, cannons and lasers among them, alongside something called the Vaporiser that I’m choosing to believe isn’t a kettle. Each gets its own upgrades, and there are more than ten abilities and augments for the boat on top.

It transforms mid-level too, diving below the surface or lifting off above it, which helps when there are mines underneath and acid rain overhead. Seventy enemy types and a run of multi-phase bosses stand between you and home, spread over 180 levels.

On mobile, Gunboat God is going the try-before-you-buy route. The first biome is free with no adverts, and you pay to unlock the rest. Premium shoot ’em ups are a hard sell on phones and a free slice should answer most questions directly.

The catch is how far the slice goes. If the first biome ends on one of those multi-phase bosses, you’ll know whether the touch controls keep up once the screen fills with bullets, and that’s the test this genre lives or dies on.

Gunboat God launches on November 17th for iOS and Android.

Our list of the best shooters on iOS has a lot of guns and, to my knowledge, no reptiles on staff.