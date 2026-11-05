Interview: Crossy Road Rush's studio head talks what makes the new endless runner so engaging

Crossy Road Rush sees the runner platform from a new perspective as it launches on Apple Arcade

And although there was no eureka moment, its creation is still an interesting story

We put our questions to Hipster Whale studio head Clara Reeves for more info

With the launch of Crossy Road Rush today on Apple Arcade, we're seeing Hipster Whale's hit platform runner from a whole new perspective. With fast-paced, freeform endless runner gameplay, Crossy Road Rush is familiar but also different to what we've seen before from Hipster Whale.

To find out more about how it was created, we got in touch with Hipster Whale studio head and creative director, Clara Reeves, for more info!

There’s a very relatable charm to Crossy Road, which means it has really had staying power in people’s hearts and minds. The abstract art style keeps it iconic, and the humour is very flexible for us to work with. It’s such a wonderful and beloved brand to play with. Of course we also put in heaps of work to keep things exciting for players - I think that comes through in what we deliver from all aspects of the brand, and it’s why fans return.

We love making games for Apple Arcade because it allows us to really focus on making a premium player experience. I think it’s a particularly great place for families and kids to find games that are trusted and good quality, so we felt Rush would be a great fit given it’s aimed at family and friends who want to play together.

So all of the Crossy Road humour and many of the characters are very much featured in Rush, but the game mechanically is very different from anything else we’ve made. It’s a runner and an obstacle platformer, but we’ve added freeform movement while you’re platforming (rather than lanes), which is something quite unique.

We do a lot of prototyping at the studio. I think Rush first came together as a project when we had multiple players all having fun freeform running through obstacles together, on a very, very basic road - it looked very different back then, but the core of it has stayed the same.

Well, it's a classic, easy-to-pick-up, hard to master game - so whether playing casually or really chasing high scores, the game will have something for you. The game sessions are really easy to drop in/out of too, so you don’t have to commit to a long play session if you only have a minute. The familiar characters are all there, with funny hats and silly boards to unlock and collect. Overall, it’s just a friendly, approachable game for anyone to try; colourful, fun and familiar and of course you can play it with your friends.

Hipster Whale’s DNA is in arcade action games - so we are always thinking about the games that came before us; they are a huge inspiration, of course.

We spent time prototyping and thinking about different types of arcade games and what would be fun to take the world of Crossy characters to. We want to create a next-generation adventure for Chicken and the gang.

Some games that definitely came up through prototyping were SSX3, Donkey Kong Country, and the original Crash Bandicoot PS1 games - there was a similar arcade feel to what we want to bring to Crossy Road Rush. Something these games have in common is a seamless sense of flow and unstructured rhythm to them when you play, and that’s something we’re excited to bring to this title as well.

As a creative studio, we’re constantly prototyping and dreaming up projects - so yes, expect to see more Crossy shenanigans coming your way.

Thank you so much for playing our games! Truly - seeing people get a bit of positivity in their day from our games is one of the most rewarding things. If you want to tell us what you’d like to see next, join our friendly community on Discord!

And there you have it! Quite an interesting series of answers, and it gives plenty of context for Crossy Road Rush and how it came about. I suppose the only question remaining unanswered is whether we'll see Crossy Road Rush on other platforms. But for now, Apple Arcade fans can get their hands on it whenever they wish!

For the rest of us, there's plenty of other great releases that can be played right now! Just check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some choice picks.