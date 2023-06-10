Top 13 best Roblox tycoon games
Updated by Cristina Mesesan on June 10th, 2023 - added 3 new games.
Roblox is known for being a massive, multiplayer, online game that is child-friendly - allowing kids to go into worlds to explore different environments and play different experiences. One of the most popular genres within the Roblox world is tycoons. There are plenty of different Roblox tycoon games to play, from owning your own hospitals to running various businesses, there are lots of options for you.
In Roblox, tycoon games often come in two categories. You have tycoons that are more traditional to the industry, and then idle tycoons. Idle tycoon games often have a bunch of buttons that you will find yourself just running around, slowly building up your area in an attempt to have the most money possible. It’s not a hard thing to do. However, there is a lot of time spent waiting around for money to come in before you can build up the next area. These types of Roblox tycoons also have a lot of premium purchases, which are targeted at taking the waiting time out of it.
Other tycoon games have you actually managing the place, doing lots of little tasks, and building up your world by hand, instead of waiting around for your money to tick in. I find these to be more fun, for me personally, but understand the appeal of both types of games. Sometimes a little idle tycoon can be perfect for taking up a bunch of your time, as long as you move around enough to not get kicked by Roblox!
Without any further waffling, let’s get into the best Roblox tycoons currently on the platform.
1
Restaurant Tycoon 2
Restaurant Tycoon 2 is a more complex tycoon than others that you will find on Roblox. Instead of having the button system, you will find yourself with a blank lot, where you can build up your area by purchasing upgrades that automatically make the building bigger or add more floors.
You can choose different chairs and furniture for your restaurant, to ensure that you are able to have more customers. You will need to hire staff to wait tables or cook, who will slowly level up, over time, getting faster and more efficient.
Along with managing your place, you can also jump behind the grill and start cooking orders, taking part in little mini-games that have you clicking or waiting around for stuff to be cooked before you can serve it. This will slowly level you up, then you can learn more recipes that are used to customize your own menu, ensuring you have more items to attract different people.
It’s a really well-thought-out tycoon that gives so many options to the gameplay. Unlike other titles in this genre on Roblox, there never feels like there is nothing for you to do while you wait on money to come in - you could easily start running your restaurant, much faster than those working there.
2
Mega Mansion Tycoon
Mega Mansion Tycoon is a game about building the biggest mansion. You will be getting a set amount of money every second based on how big your home is. As you grow your home, you will get more money, but items will be more expensive. You do not have much control over your mansion - you can’t pick the colours or type of couch or number of windows, but what you are slowly building up becomes something big and impressive to the other players on the map.
If you are playing in multiplayer mode, you will be able to see how far along all of the other players are on the map and explore their mansions. There is a leaderboard in each server based on the amount of money a player has - not the size of their home - which is an interesting choice as you can actually be at the top of the board without building.
Much like other tycoon games on the server, you will be running over lots of buttons. Mega Mansion Tycoon doesn’t have loads of premium purchases that you will accidentally hit and instead leaves them in a section at the front of your yard, which is a very considerate thing to do.
If you want to see a giant house build-up, purchase a car and drive around, and get paid for doing nothing - then Mega Mansion Tycoon is for you.
3
Tropical Resort Tycoon
Beloved by many players, Tropical Resort Tycoon is the perfect title to start your own business and test your management skills. You are the owner of a whole island, and you have to create the best tropical resort.
The gameplay is straightforward but, at the same time, extremely addictive. To become a successful entrepreneur, you will have to create an attractive island for tourists who are looking for fun and want to spend their vacation on the beach.
To do that, make sure to hire the most disciplined and hard-working employees and build the best buildings, such as an incredible villa with a private helipad. By the way, you can use a helicopter to move around the map. Also, you can drive many other fantastic vehicles. Isn't that cool?
If you are a lover of tourism, we highly recommend you check out this title. It is a perfect combination of your favourite job and the nature of a tropical island that gives you the best gaming experience.
4
Hospital Tycoon
Hospital Tycoon is one of the Roblox Tycoon games that have you running over lots of buttons. You will need to run your own hospital, which, for some reason, starts with boxing up medication for other hospitals to use. This will give you some base income, which you can collect to build up things like walls, and various other machines you will need, and hire workers. Luckily, workers only cost a one-time fee, so you do not need to manage money and keep them paid.
As you run around the hospital, you will find many other buttons that you can walk over, some being premium purchases. This Hospital Tycoon really does have a lot of premium purchases; double money for a limited amount of time, extra workers that work more efficiently, more money right now, auto collection of money - it’s just a lot to see popping up all the time and becoming pretty tempting.
The entire goal of the game is just to build up your hospital as fast as possible and collect the most money. This can be done in a server full of other people, or on your own. Though be warned, for whatever reason there are swords, and you can kill other players on the map (or if you let them into your hospital, they can attack you.)
5
Retail Tycoon 2
Retail Tycoon 2 is another complex tycoon game, where you are trying to build up a shop from nothing. It gives you far more control than others, with a Sims-like building system, where you can place various different bits of furniture that you need to create your shop.
To get items for your shop, you need to actually drive around the town and pick them up from the depo, before bringing them back and loading up your shop, and then selling them to customers.
It’s one of the rare Roblox tycoons on this list that requires you to explore the map, going to different areas and passing by other rival shops that are around, seeing how big and grand they are. There are a lot of different menus to explore, upgrades, people to hire, and things to do in Retail Tycoon 2, but especially at the start, it will also keep you really busy as you try to run your own business!
6
Military Tycoon
Military Tycoon is one of the most interesting Roblox games. You will have to take part in the development of the military base. You can use various types of equipment, such as tanks, boats, helicopters, and planes. There are also different types of weapons available for use. In addition to the military base development, Military Tycoon has its own economy.
It is one of the best games to play together with friends. An incredible shooter that requires players to think more about strategy. At the very beginning, you will have to build an army and a base and then fight against other online players for world domination.
You will be able to choose a country, create and develop your base, recruit soldiers, and build an army, you will have to earn some money first. You can not only fight other players to have some fun but also fight for oil rigs to increase the economic growth of your country.
7
Mall Tycoon
Mall Tycoon is a popular Roblox tycoon simulator where you will find everything you can expect from this genre: customization, management, etc. You are able to do whatever you want, and moreover, there are many ways to play the game, there is no need to follow a specific one. You will have to create a supermarket chain and bypass numerous competitors.
But it is not enough to sell goods in order to make visitors happy you also need to decorate your malls. To do that, you can unlock a lot of cosmetic upgrades, as well as expand your supermarkets. Your shops can have up to 12 unique floors, and you are free to decorate those the way you want. So, you can open a food court, boutiques, or restaurants. Also, you can add escalators to make visitors feel even more comfortable in your malls.
To be more successful, you should always listen to your visitors. For example, they may complain about the abundance of cafes and ask to open boutiques with fashionable clothes. Therefore, you need to take into consideration the wishes of your visitors to improve the service.
8
Super Hero Tycoon
If you've ever dreamed of being a superhero, you should definitely try this fantastic Roblox tycoon. Super Hero Tycoon is a fighting game where you have to build a superhero base and protect it from other players.
First of all, you have to pick a fighter. It is hard to choose a superhero because there is a huge variety of memorable characters from the Marvel and DC universes available. You can pick Iron Man, Batman, Spider-Man, Thor, and many others, so you'll surely find your favourite one!
Then, you have to earn money to build and develop your superhero base. Upgrade the walls, towers, and weapons to make it harder for other players to kill you. You can even buy superpowers to become stronger. The faster you finish your base, the easier it will be to fight with other players.
Finally, you should not only protect your superhero base but also attack other players. It sounds a little bit complicated, but it is pretty simple and extremely fun. Roblox tycoon for true superheroes!
9
Theme Park Tycoon 2
It is an incredible simulator that was created in 2012, but even now, many players still spend a lot of time building the amusement park of their dreams! That's right, Theme Park Tycoon 2 is an exciting project where you have to create an amusement park.
Theme Park Tycoon 2 is a perfect pick if you are looking for a project where you can fully express your creativity. You will find there many different items that you can use to build a beautiful park. The author did his best to add as many scenery pieces as possible, literally hundreds of those. A wide variety of items allows you to create a truly unique park.
You will have to manage your amusement park and lead it to success. In other words, if you want to expand your park or buy some new scenery pieces, you will have to earn money first. To make the gameplay even more fun, make sure to play together with your friends. You will definitely enjoy building your amusement park in the company of your best friends!
10
Welcome to Bloxburg
Welcome to Bloxburg is currently one of the most popular life simulators on the Roblox platform. Like in any other tycoon, you will have to earn money and spend it on your house or business. However, it has many great features and definitely deserves its place on the list!
It focuses on realism, therefore, the very first thing that you should do is to get one of the many jobs and start earning money. In this Roblox project, you will find an incredible editor that allows you to build and design a lovely house. You can create a unique home using beautiful items, furniture, and many other scenery pieces. You can even buy an additional floor and decorate it the way you want!
The other aspect of this Roblox tycoon is the daily life of your character. The city is full of various events and many exciting activities. For example, you can do sports, music, drawing, etc. Also, there are a lot of other players, and you can interact with them in many different ways.
11
Maple Hospital
Quite similar to Hospital Tycoon, Maple Hospital is a game where you get to take care of ill people, operate all sorts of high-end medical devices and even conduct lab experiments in order to discover new cures and treatments (to help your patients).
It's a beautiful Roblox tycoon that is ideal for those who want a highly engaging game, which down at its core has been developed based on the ideas and suggestions of an actually licensed nurse! This Roblox experience is recommended for all age groups, so grab your friends and family and try it out!
12
Car Dealership Tycoon
If you're passionate about driving fast cars and customising them, then Car Dealership Tycoon is the ideal game for you, because it has all that and so much more. You get to design and paint your own car dealership, test drive any and all the cars that you own and ultimately sell them to customers for money.
You can grow your business and have fun with the endless possibilities that this experience offers you. In a way, it's got elements inspired by the GTA games, so if that's something that you want from your Roblox tycoons, then make sure you give Car Dealership Tycoon a shot.
13
Youtuber Tycoon
You've got neat video ideas and want to try out an experience where all you have to do is record videos and post them in order to gain followers and views. If that's an ideal experience for you, then you'll want to try out Youtuber Tycoon.
It is a relaxing experience where you get to be creative and become one of your favourite YouTubers out there. The ultimate goal? Becoming the platform's number one name - the most views, the most played, and the best-paid YouTuber out there. Of course, all of it is within the Roblox platform!
These are the best Roblox tycoons! Let us know if you run across another interesting experience that's not already on the list and we will take a look at it. Of course, you might be interested to know which are the best-looking Roblox games in 2023 as well.