Type Soul tier list - ranking Schrift, Bankai, Res and Clans
Here you can find our Type Soul tier lists! We've ranked everything from clans, shinkai/bankai, schirift, and res/segunda! If you are a new or a returning player, these tier lists will give you a glimpse into the current meta!
About the gameType Soul is a super popular Roblox fighting game inspired by Bleach. You can choose to play as a Shinigami, Quincy, or Hollow and battle other players in fast-paced fights. You can expect some RPG elements too as Type Soul features character progression, levelling up, learning new skills, and collecting powerful equipment. Naturally, you can fight against other players in various modes or team up with friends to defeat challenging bosses and explore dungeons.
Explaining our Type Soul tier listsIf you are not sure how a tier list works, here's a brief explanation. The very best characters, items, and so on are placed on the top of the list (S-Tier or SS-Tier in some cases). The worst ones go to the bottom of the list. Pretty simple right?
- S = Meta
- A = Very good
- B = Good
- C = Can use it
- D = Thrash
Now, before we get into our Type Soul tier list, make sure to redeem every available Type Soul code for the game to claim various in-game rewards!
1
Type Soul Schrift Tier List
Schrift is a special ability exclusive to the Quincy faction. It's like Quincy's ultimate power, giving them unique attacks and abilities. If you want to get the powers of a Schrift, you must complete a specific challenge after reaching a certain level as a Quincy.
There are different types of Schrift, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The type of Schrift a player receives is random
|Tier
|Schrift
|S
|Balance, Death Dealing
|A
|Gluttony, Heat, Thunderblot, Miracle
|B
|Iron, Superstar, Fear
|C
|Wind, Power
|D
|Visionary, Compulsory
2
Type Soul Shikai/Bankai Tier List
Shikai and Bankai are powerful abilities available to Shinigami characters in Type Soul, just like in the Bleach series.
Shikai is the first stage of a Zanpakuto's release, unlocking its true form and granting the Shinigami increased power and new abilities. Bankai is the ultimate release of a Zanpakuto, offering a crazy power boost and often changing the Zanpakuto's appearance and abilities. To obtain these powerful forms, you must complete specific challenges and progress through the game.
We've put together a guide about how to beat the bosses and get a Shikai in Type Soul so you might want to check that one out!
|Tier
|Shikai/Bankai
|S
|Ink, Ice, Blood, Kyokasuigetsu, Berserk
|A
|Duality, Flower, Lightning, Suzumebachi
|B
|Wind, Confusion, Shadow, Water, Zangetsu, Benihine
|C
|Fire, Creation
|D
|Theater, Poison, Judgment
3
Type Soul Res/Segunda Tier List
Ressurection and Segunda are advanced abilities exclusive to Hollow characters in Type Soul.
Ressurection is similar to Shikai for Shinigami, unlocking the Hollow's true form and granting them increased power and new abilities.
Segunda is the equivalent of Bankai, representing the peak of a Hollow's power. It significantly enhances their abilities and often drastically changes their appearance.
Just like Shikai and Bankai, obtaining Ressurection and Segunda requires specific challenges and progression through the game.
|Tier
|Res/Segunda
|S
|Bone, Starkk, Storm, Slash, Vampire, Arragonte
|A
|Shark, Panthera, Light, Volcanica
|B
|Spirit, Devil
|C
|Acid
|D
|Phoenix
4
Type Soul Clan Tier List
Last but not least, we have a Roblox Type Soul clan tier list.
|Tier
|Clan
|SS
|Shinigami
|S
|Kurosaki, Ikomidomoe
|A
|Valkyrie, Cifer, Starkk, Parnkgjas, Hyosube, Urahara
|B
|Jaegerjaquez , Le Vaar, Du Clan, Shutara,Zaraki,Odelschwanck
|C
|Bazz-B, Barragan, Yamamoto, Tsunayashiro
And that's all we have for now when it comes to our Roblox Type Soul tier list! That said, expect these lists to change with the release of new updates. Make sure to check back on this page if you want to get accurate rankings! For similar content, take a look at the Isekai Feast tier list, One Fruit tier list and other anime games that we're covering.