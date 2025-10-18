Verse Piece race tier list
Do you want to know the best race to play in this Roblox masterpiece? Well, we have a complete Verse Piece tier list where we ranked all the races available.
Updated on October 18th, 2025
Why would you want to change your race, you may wonder? That's pretty self-explanatory. Each race has a distinct feature, granting an increase to a specific stat - some might make you deal more damage, while others can help you tank endlessly. Some races give you increased survivability in other ways, such as lifesteal or stunning enemies.
All in all, if you plan on levelling up as much as possible, then you need to pick a race that will give you some extra perks (because being a Human or a Fishman has its limitations, to say the least). In the end game, it all comes down to having as many multipliers as possible, because the boss fights are no joke.
So, how do you change your race in Verse Piece?To change your race, you need a Race Reroll. This is an item that can drop from the Exotic Chest that appears once you defeat the Shadow Monarch boss. This Exotic Chest grants you not only a Race Reroll, but also an Ability Reroll and Enhance Stone.
You might have to farm the boss quite a few times if you aim for one specific race, because it's not guaranteed that you will get it the first time (as often is the case in gachas).
Alternatively, you can also purchase one from the Store for 45 R$. If you choose to purchase 10 Race Rerolls, you will have to pay 400 R$, which is a 50 R$ discount.
Verse Piece races tier listSo, now that you know all the ins and outs of how to change your race, let's dive into our Verse Piece race tier list so you can pick the most suitable one for your gameplay!
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
S tier races
- Dullahan
- Contractor
- Dragonic
- Half Cyborg
- Truthseeker
- Shadow
- Demonic
Dragonic is absolutely amazing in terms of damage. They get a massive damage multiplier boost, which is great for those who want to spec mainly for damage.
Dullahan is a little tricky but overpowered. To understand how they work, you can break them down into two: day and night. During the day, Dullahan race players deal significantly less damage, but during the night, they gain an even better damage multiplier than the Dragonics. It's great if you can take advantage of this perk.
Shadow is one of my personal favourite races. This one is a PvP-only race, which is not exactly easy to master. You get massive damage reduction in PvP, but you need to know how to use your character properly, otherwise you're going to be unkillable, but also unable to kill anything.
A tier races
- Saiyan
- Slime
- Vampire
- Vessel
- Angelica
While the Slime race isn't as outstanding as others in terms of damage (which is why they rank in the A tier), they are masters of tanking. They can be a great support class, and if you are someone who loves playing as a tank, I strongly recommend picking Slime.
The Angelica race is the lesser version of the Dragonic and Dullahan. It gains a decent damage multiplier, but it can also stun opponents. It's decent and great for starters, in my opinion.
I debated whether or not to place the Vampire race into the S tier, but eventually ended up ranking it in the A tier. The damage multiplier is the same as the Angelica race's, but it has a super powerful passive that grants lifesteal. I absolutely love it, and I am sure you will too.
B tier races
- Arrancar
- Reaper
- Quincy
The three races listed here are okay, but not ideal. They have boosts that are a little bit "meh", but they could come in handy in some situations, just like the races I listed in the C tier.
The Arrancar, for instance, gains increased special damage, while the Reaper grants increased weapon damage. The Quincy race has increased damage reduction, making it the lowest of the tank races.
C tier races
- Human
- Fishman
- Sky Peian
This is the very bottom of our Verse Piece tier list that has basic races, and they don't offer anything of value - unless you want to play around with the Sky Peian or Fishman, with each having its own perks. They are not used (ever!) in high-level gameplay, since their powers aren't useful in either PvP or PvE. They are mainly for fun, since the Fishman lets you swim faster, and the Sky Peian gives you more jumps.