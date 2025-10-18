Verse Piece race tier list

Do you want to know the best race to play in this Roblox masterpiece? Well, we have a complete Verse Piece tier list where we ranked all the races available.

Updated on October 18th, 2025

Why would you want to change your race, you may wonder? That's pretty self-explanatory. Each race has a distinct feature, granting an increase to a specific stat - some might make you deal more damage, while others can help you tank endlessly. Some races give you increased survivability in other ways, such as lifesteal or stunning enemies.

All in all, if you plan on levelling up as much as possible, then you need to pick a race that will give you some extra perks (because being a Human or a Fishman has its limitations, to say the least). In the end game, it all comes down to having as many multipliers as possible, because the boss fights are no joke.

So, how do you change your race in Verse Piece?

To change your race, you need a Race Reroll. This is an item that can drop from the Exotic Chest that appears once you defeat the Shadow Monarch boss. This Exotic Chest grants you not only a Race Reroll, but also an Ability Reroll and Enhance Stone.

You might have to farm the boss quite a few times if you aim for one specific race, because it's not guaranteed that you will get it the first time (as often is the case in gachas).

Alternatively, you can also purchase one from the Store for 45 R$. If you choose to purchase 10 Race Rerolls, you will have to pay 400 R$, which is a 50 R$ discount.

Verse Piece races tier list