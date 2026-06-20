Volleyball Legends tier list - Ranking every style

From Bokuto and Sanu to Tonoko, each style is different, and we have ranked them by overall power on our Volleyball Legends tier list.

Updated on June 20th, 2026

It's best to try and get one of the top-ranking styles because those can give you quite an edge on the field, and try mastering it. In this tier list, you will find exactly how well a style ranks, so if you have some additional spins, I suggest you try and get one that's in the S tier. Of course, it is much easier if you have Lucky Spins, and for that, you should check out the latest Volleyball Legends codes.

What are the best styles in Volleyball Legends?

Each style can be exceptional at something (such as serving or jumping), but some are decently balanced. I ranked them based on the overall performance of each style because you will have a much easier time settling for one, especially if you're a beginner.

The Volleyball Legends style I liked most was Ushijima (mainly because my serving is not the best, no matter what I use), but I could do quite well in front of the net. I recommend you pick a style based on what you also like to play. Do you like serving? Do you like blocking? Take all of these into consideration, and play to your strengths.

Let's dive into this Volleyball Legends tier list, then, shall we?

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.