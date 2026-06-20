Volleyball Legends tier list - Ranking every style
From Bokuto and Sanu to Tonoko, each style is different, and we have ranked them by overall power on our Volleyball Legends tier list.
Updated on June 20th, 2026
It's best to try and get one of the top-ranking styles because those can give you quite an edge on the field, and try mastering it. In this tier list, you will find exactly how well a style ranks, so if you have some additional spins, I suggest you try and get one that's in the S tier. Of course, it is much easier if you have Lucky Spins, and for that, you should check out the latest Volleyball Legends codes.
What are the best styles in Volleyball Legends?Each style can be exceptional at something (such as serving or jumping), but some are decently balanced. I ranked them based on the overall performance of each style because you will have a much easier time settling for one, especially if you're a beginner.
The Volleyball Legends style I liked most was Ushijima (mainly because my serving is not the best, no matter what I use), but I could do quite well in front of the net. I recommend you pick a style based on what you also like to play. Do you like serving? Do you like blocking? Take all of these into consideration, and play to your strengths.
Let's dive into this Volleyball Legends tier list, then, shall we?
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier
- Taichou (VBL Original)
- Timeskip Hinoto
- Timeskip Kyamo
- The Twins (Osuma)
- The Twins (Atasumi)
- Bokuto
- Akari (Ninja)
- Uchishima
- Hirakumi
- Timeskip Kagayomo
- Oigawa
- Kyamo (Kageyomo)
- Shield Breaker
- Sanu
- Timeskip Oigawa
Bokuto and Oigawa styles are both great at serving, so if that's the position you prefer, those are among the best, considering the rest of their stats as well. They can also be pretty good blockers and jumpers, so when you're not serving, you can still do well on the field. They deserve their position at the top of our Volleyball Legends tier list.
Uchishima is based on Wakatoshi Ushijima's style, which is pretty straightforward. It is balanced, moves well on the field, and while it doesn't have the best serve, it shines brighter in the hands of a someone who enjoys this playstyle more.
2
A tier
- Kuzee
- Kuze
- Yabu
The styles in the A tier are all decent. They are balanced, and the best part is that you can play almost every role if you pick one. Kagayomo has above-average stats and could even go up a rank in the right hands.
As for Kuze and Yabu, they lack a little bit, but they are still decent enough if you play to their strengths. Kuze can jump, block, serve, and do virtually anything, but its speed is... underwhelming (to say the least). It's one of the lowest out there.
Yabu, on the other hand, has the speed but lacks serving power. So, as long as you don't have to serve (or expect perfect serves), it's pretty good.
3
B tier
- Yogan
- Nichonayo
- Sagafura
- Azamena
- Kosumi
- Yomomute
Nichonayo is the only rare style that is good enough to rank above the C tier. The rest are not that great, and if you happen to get this early on, it's good to keep it until you have enough spins to try getting a higher tier option.
If you happen to get Yomomute or Sagafura, they are both also good enough, but not ideal. Yomomute is quite a bad server style, so if you have to serve using this, you need to try your best at all times since it won't give you an advantage.
Sagafura works in a similar way but has much higher stats than Yomomute. It is bad at serving, but otherwise can play around the field decently.
4
C tier
- Tsuzichiwa
- Ojiri
- Hinoto
- Iwaezeni
- Saguwuru
- Tonoko
- Kito
- Haibo
- Yamegushi
These styles are not that great, and if you can change them, I suggest doing so ASAP. Their stats are pretty low, except for maybe Tsuzichiwa, who can jump. Other than that, they're subpar in most cases.
As a beginner, you can play them (since you won't have a choice) until you can do a few lucky spins and get at least an A-tier style.
Now that you're done with reading about the styles, maybe you'd love to know more about races in ourVerse Piece race tier list. If stands are your thing, we have a Sakura Stand tier list that you can use.